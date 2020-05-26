Massive Wolf-Like Creature Encountered by 2 Friends in South England

A youth and their friend came across a massive wolf-like creature in the woods that adjoined a southern English village.
The following account popped up on my feed this morning:
"I’m from the UK and I was wondering if you had any idea what this might have been. I was young at the time, about 11 years old, and was taking a walk in the woods with a good friend of mine who I still know to this day.
At the time I lived in a small village in the South of England. My friend lived in the village next to mine and I was over at her place for the day. She lived in an old style Victorian house which was separated from the rest of the village by a woodland area about 2 miles deep - they were and still are quite posh and pretty well off. There was a small country road that went round the side of the woodlands and connected their house and the village but when walking we always cut though the woods as it was so much faster.
Right at the edge of the woods, before the rest of the village was a livery yard where there were lots of horses, we used to go and sneak apples too and pet and that day we were on our way to do this.
Once we reached around the halfway point through the woods there was a small clearing in the trees we stopped to use a rope swing on the edge of the clearing. My friend was pushing me on the road swing when we heard something in the woods howl. I remember distinctly the fact that it didn’t sound like a regular dog howl. I’ve grown up in a family with lots of large dogs and it just didn’t sound quite the same. It sounds silly but it just didn’t sound right. Normally I wouldn’t really take much notice and pass it off as someone out walking a dog but I looked and my friend and they looked nervous and frozen in place too. It was that sort of moment when your instincts are trying to figure out weather there’s a real threat there or not. I don’t really know how to describe it but it just sounded too perfect - almost like it was a fake sound effect being played. We don’t have wolves or anything similar in the UK so it had to have been a pet dog but it just howled once perfectly and then it stopped. There was nothing - no barking, no other howls, not even the sound of any movement in the woods. It was just dead silence.
After a few seconds, without talking, we sort of both silently agreed to get a move on and not delay any further. We walked onwards without talking.
A while later, with about 1/4 of the way left to go, my friend stopped suddenly in front of me and pointed at the trees in the distance in front of us. I looked and could see in the distance something that looked like a wolf but so much bigger standing and staring right at us.
It was a little ways away so I don’t exactly have any specifics but It was at least as tall as my 11 year old self. Each paw was planted firmly on the ground, dark brown shaggy body positioned directly at us. It’s ears were up, and I remember vividly it had like yellow/amber eyes. I know domestic dogs can have light brown eyes that can kind of look orangey but I’ve never seen one with yellow eyes which is something that always has stuck with me.
We were sort of stuck there for a while looking at it until it eventually backed off into the woods. I remember if didn’t turn around and walk away it walked slowly backwards, in a sort of unnatural, uncomfortable way until it was out of view. It just struck me as odd. We obviously weren’t a threat to it - it was massive. It also had decided it didn’t really want anything to do with us as it wasn’t coming after us. Normally if a dog isn’t interested in a toy it would just turn around and walk away but it just backed off unnaturally like it didn’t know what it should be doing.
After that we ran back in the direction we’d came from all the way back to her house - we were much closer to the village but at that point there was no way we were going the direction the wolf thing disappeared to.
It could have been a normal dog but the thing is it was massive, had bright yellow eyes, and no owner in sight. Even if it was a massive stray dog these sort of things don’t really go unnoticed as unlike places like America with lots of wide open spaces. In England you are never more than a couple of miles away from somewhere inhabited and people are always walking through the countryside, so surely anything living should have been caught at some point or at least been made aware of. As well as this things like wolves just simply don’t live in the UK so that couldn’t be a possibility, even though it was much bigger than any normal dog." RU
NOTE: The witness stated later that the size of the 'wolf' was comparable to a full grown tiger. They also added the following:
"Head similar to just a normal wolf but longer, a little stretched, ears long and pointed upwards. It was all one shade of dark brown, almost black. No smell that I noticed but I wasn’t too close. The thing was massive and stocky. It’s legs were a lot thicker and less skinny than a wolf, larger feet. The thing must have been getting on for 200kg."
Is it possible that this massive 'wolf' was a Black Shuck, Hellhound or Dogman? Lon
