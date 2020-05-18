Massive Bigfoot Observed by Pennsylvania Hunter

In 2 instances, a Pennsylvania hunter was scouting specific areas for bear and deer. He a observed massive Bigfoot standing in a field at one point.
“Back around 1995, I had two things happen, one involved being whistled at as I was stalking along very cautiously down an old overgrown logging road (in Pennsylvania). I was pre-hunting season scouting for bear sign and was back in a couple of miles from my rig. As I eased along, suddenly from up a ridge to my right, came a loud, shrill whistle very much like the one we make when we want to call back a dog that has gotten to far out! This whistle came so loud and sudden in the stillness of the afternoon, it froze me in my tracks! I immediately looked at the spot it came from expecting to see a person standing 25 to 35 yards from me. But there was nothing there. I waited for a few minutes then went slowly up to the spot that I figured the whistle came from and looked for sign of what had been there and found no sign of anything out of the ordinary.
In May of that year, I was coming home from another day in the woods. It was about 11:30 pm, driving slow (35 mph) due to lots of deer activity. As I drove along, my high beams swept out into a pasture as I rounded a curve in the road. About 25 yards out in the pasture, there was a 4 strand barbed wire fence, the grass out there was around 2 feet tall. What I saw standing just on the other side of the fence illuminated in my headlights was something that still makes my blood run cold. There stood this massive and extremely tall/huge black hair covered thing with eyes reflecting a pale yellow-green! This thing stood on two legs and I observed it for only a couple of seconds as I had to stop, reverse and try to get my headlights back onto it. By the time I did all that, it had gone.
I parked alongside the road and grabbed my .44 and went out to the fence where I saw that thing to see what I could see. The top wire of the fence came to the middle of my chest and by the looks of things. That thing I saw had to have been more than 3 times as tall as my own 5' 9". It was a giant! It had to have been 6 feet across the shoulders or more and was built like the "Hulk". All I found was two footprints if you would call them that where it had stood on the grass and I didn't measure how big those were. But from experience, they were around two feet or more in length and around a foot or a bit more wide in the front portion of the foot. The edge of the timber was about 150 yards from that location and I considered trying to find it's path to the timber, but figured that it might not like being tracked and I ran out of guts with that!” MM
NOTE: No specific location in Pennsylvania was offered. Lon
Facebook event announcement: Sonya Horstman - Psychic / Paranormal Investigator - Arcane Radio
If you are interested in helping out, you can use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog and newsletter or go directly to PayPal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the recipient. You can also make a donation through Facebook Messenger. Thanks for your continued support. Lon
Click Here For
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' is now available on Amazon.com and from our new publisher Singular Fortean Publishing
A review of 'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' by Linda Godfrey
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
The Joker
'Grim Reaper' Shocks Mourners
UFO Sightings and Crash in Magé May Be Victims of Brazilian Cover-up
UFOs: When Fact and Fiction Become One
25 Creepiest Abandoned Buildings Around the World
**Find the 'Phantoms & Monsters' Archive on Google**
Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
UNEXPLAINED CRYPTID / BIGFOOT / UPRIGHT CANINE / HUMANOID ENCOUNTER OR SIGHTING?
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved