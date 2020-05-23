Large Cryptid 'Werewolf' Encountered Near Jacutinga-MG, Brazil

Two Brazilian friends observed a large cryptid canine that the witnesses described as a 'werewolf'. It followed and kept pace with the pickup they were riding in.
This account was brought to my attention. I needed to correct some of the broken English:
"I'm 20 years old and I live in Brazil, São Paulo State. What I'm going to tell here happened to me, in the year 2017, here in my city. A friend, who I'll call Thiago, made me an invitation to spend a day at his father's place. My city is just outside Jacutinga-MG, BR. It was a Saturday, and I went with him in the morning. We had a really nice day. We had a barbecue, swam, ate fruit, talked and helped his father to prune other trees, it was really cool.
When it got dark, at night, around 20:00, Thiago's father asked us to leave. His father had a Fiorino das Antigas pickup truck. We were both in the bucket, sitting talking. We sat with our backs to the cabin's rear window, looking back. We had already gone about a kilometer. The two of them there, looking at the road, towards the back of the truck. When his father slowed down to go through a tunnel, he came up behind a tall black shape, quickly. I thought it was a very big dog with a bright eye. At the time we commented: "What is it? What animal is that?" It stood, like a person, on top of that ravine. It was looking towards us and was about 40 or 50 meters from the truck, which was moving away. We looked at each other and very scared and confused. Then we looked back at the animal. Then, the animal was standing on 4 legs again, and ran down the ravine towards the road. When he reached the side of the road, in the rush downhill, he jumped the other way, crossing the entire road into the opposite ravine. Thiago tells me: "That is a werewolf!
The werewolf began to follow and parallel the truck through the woods. He went through the woods, we saw leaves and branches flying, we heard the branches breaking, and we saw him passing among the trees. So Thiago asked his father to speed up, because there was something following the car. The father asked: "What is it?" And he said: "I think it's a werewolf!" Soon, we arrived at the river, and crossed a narrow bridge. I don't know why, but he didn't cross the river, and he stayed up there on the bank, watching us, until he disappeared from view at the curve.
I had never seen or believed that there was a werewolf, despite hearing stories from my parents and grandparents. Now I avoid going to the countryside at night. What marked me most in this story was the jump. A fantastic jump from one side of the road to the other. And me and Thiago seeing everything from Fiorino Uno's bucket. If it weren't for the river, that werewolf might have jumped on Fiorino to catch us." MP
NOTE: There seems to be a high number of upright canine or 'werewolf' account originating from Brazil in the past decade or so. I don't know what these witnesses saw, but it definitely was not an average canine. Lon
