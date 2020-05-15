Human-Like 'Lycan' Encountered in São Paulo, Brazil Eucalyptus Plantation

A Brazilian man has a scary encounter with an 'human-like Lycan' while jogging in a Eucalyptus plantation. Very bizarre account from São Paulo, Brazil.
I recently came across the following account:
"My father likes to frequent the sports club of the local university where he teaches to run and exercise. It is a large sports area, with swimming pools, soccer and basketball fields etc. He still goes there every now and then. This place is at the exit to the next town and close to where we live in State São Paulo, Brasil. He goes there walking and cuts the way along a trail that goes up a ravine, passing beside a large eucalyptus plantation. Through this shortcut you can avoid walking half a kilometer uphill to the main entrance. A lot of people use this shortcut, including local employees.
One day he went for a run a little later than usual, at around 6:30 pm. About an hour later, sun already gone and just a few more minutes left of daylight, he was exhausted so decided to return by the same shortcut as usual. Would not be much of a problem since the full moon was high in the sky. When he reached the edge of the woods, he noticed a figure in the middle of the trees that looked like a horse inside the eucalyptus enclosure. He first ignored it and kept walking, thinking if he should try to communicate someone around about it. Mind that this place is surrounded by farmers that own horses.
He kept walking but started to fell eerie, as if someone was watching him. The feeling soon became stronger, a few more steps and he realized that the “horse” was walking alongside with him, so he looked again between the trees and saw that it was behind a tree. He thought that was strange, a horse hiding? Also, it managed to stand facing the tree between them? He just shook it off and continued the trail. He was already halfway down but the unsettling fear was increasing so he looked at the horse again and, as his eyes adjusted to the darkness, he could see it a little better. Now it didn't really look like a horse, because he saw the animal jump from behind a tree to another, by the way it jumped it seemed to be a very tall and strong person. He stopped in shock and stared at the animal, still behind the tree, and noticed something swinging, what he previously thought was the horse's tail now looked like a man wearing a long coat, but the darkness and shadows of the branches were too confusing to figure it out.
He decided to ignore it and move on, thinking it was maybe just his imagination. He kept on track but, at the end of the trail there is a point where his path and the path where the animal was would cross each other. He started to freak out and decided to go back to the field and take the avenue, so he started walking back, paying close attention to the animal. He even thought it could be a friend trying to scare or make fun of him. Going back towards the field where the lights were now on, he could better see its silhouette, a massive muscular thing, hunchback, apparently covered in thick fur and what seemed like pointy ears in its head. He stopped in disbelief, but the creature kept walking towards him, not worrying much about hiding anymore. That's when his blood ran cold, the animal was approaching from the side as if it wanted to trap him. He tried not to run in order to display confidence and avoid attention, so he fast-walked back towards the field, distancing from the trail, when he took a last glance. The animal was there, still, lowered in a bush on its 4s like a gorilla. It looked like a huge human-dog. When he they were around 100 meters apart, my father ran to the main entrance at the avenue and was relieved to see that the animal did not follow. He came back by the avenue, still on high alert, sh*tting his pants.
Now every time he goes there, he makes sure he doesn’t stay past dusk." HG
