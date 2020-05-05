Cryptid 'Devil Dog' Encountered Near Bray Road in Southeast Wisconsin

A group of friends encounter a cryptid canine which they swore they hit with their vehicle. The beast simply vanished without a trace. This occurred a 1/2 hour from Bray Road in Walworth County, Wisconsin
Back in 2012, my friends and I used to meet up every night to go cruise around. We all lived with our parents so we didn’t have much of an option. We worked in retail, so we’d all usually be off around 10 pm and would meet up around 11 pm and go for an evening drive.
One night was the usual, 2 friends came and picked me up in my buddy's green van and we drove a little out of town to a popular country road cruise spot. It was unusually foggy, I believe it was a late spring night.
As we were riding around, something crazy and unexplained happen. My friend was driving and out of the fog I saw something. It was a dog, but not like one I ever saw. It had long, gnarled black hair that formed into mangled dreadlocks that went down to the ground. It had long, big sharp teeth, bigger than I’ve ever seen on a dog before. And it had beady piercing red eyes. My friend, who was driving, saw it as soon as I did and yelled 'holy sh*t!' and slammed the brakes. We hit the thing and it disappeared into thin air.
We got out of the car immediately and looked around. There was nothing. No evidence of anything. No fur, no blood, it didn’t even feel like we hit anything, but we did. At this point we hadn’t discussed what we saw yet, so I asked my friend and he gave the exact same description as me. The guy in the back seat didn’t see anything and was very confused.
We called it an early night. We didn’t talk or say much the rest of the way, but we still talk about it to this day. I know that we both both saw the exact same thing.
Some have doubted my story over the years and said we were high. But this was a shared experience. We both saw the same thing. To this day, I’m legitimately curious as to what this was. Some have told me it’s a 'devil dog,' an old Irish legend.
What makes this very strange is there is a barn less than half a mile from our sighting in which 2 sisters committed suicide. This is also about half an hour away from Bray Road, the local werewolf legend." SF
