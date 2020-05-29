Creepy Ghosts Experiences in Indiana & Texas

2 haunting encounters by experiencers in Indiana and Texas. Always learn the history of a house before you move in!
"In 2003 I bought and moved in to a new to me house in Floyd's Knob, Indiana. It was a neat little Cape Cod and perfect as a bachelor pad. Soon after moving in, I started to hear noises in the house. Most of them centered around the back door. The house was small and my bedroom was on the other side of a wall from the back door. Lying in bed I’d only be about 6 feet away from that door. The noises started as what sounded like someone trying the door knob to see if it was locked in the middle of the night. It would wake me up and the sound was unmistakable. Between my bed and the wall that separated the bedroom from the back door was a window that over looked the back porch. Several times when I heard the noise I’d look out the window, expecting to see a prowler, only to see nothing.
Later I’d hear noises in the basement. Several times I went to the basement with rounds chambered expecting to find an intruder only to find nothing. It was a daylight basement with no doors to the outside so if there was someone in the basement, they’d have to slide through small tilt in windows (hard to believe) or come past me through the house. One day there was a huge crash in the basement. Something big fell. At the time the basement was unfinished and all I had down there was a stack of storage totes neatly arranged. If something fell, it would be obvious. I went to check and nothing was out of place.
Over the years the trying the door handle sound at the back door turned into unmistakable knocks at the back door. The way the house was situated made the back door the one we primarily used. So hearing a knock at that door was not unusual. Many times I heard a knock and went to answer only to find no one there. One day I answered an empty door after a knock. As I turned away and was maybe 3-4 steps back toward the living room there was a knock again. Again, no one at the door. I considered neighborhood kids playing a prank but there really were none in the area and the rural nature of the property made that unlikely in my mind.
I found out, soon after moving in, that my elderly neighbor and her recently deceased husband had built the house I lived in. She was a lovely old lady and we’d visit on occasion. I jokingly, to myself, referred to my “ghost” as Mr Scott knowing he built the house and assuming he came home to rest.
In 2009 I got married and my wife moved in with me. She was aware of the stories but wasn’t a believer. Soon after moving in, she started hearing the noises in the night at the back door. At the time I was working night shift and she called me a couple times in the middle of the night quite spooked. On one occasion I encouraged her to call the sheriff, though she never did.
The climax for us came not too long after she moved in. She had a friend that was coming over to visit and the friend had called and said GPS was saying she’d be there at something like 630. At 630 there was a knock at the back door, the dog barked and got up and went to the back door, and my wife noted that it was the exact time her friend had said she’d be there. You guessed it, no one at the door. Just as my wife answered the empty back door, her phone rang. It was her friend and she was lost. GPS would occasionally send people to the wrong end of our road and this had happened to her friend.
We ended up kind of making peace with whatever was going on and not being bothered by it. We lived there until 2016 and over the last several years stopped experiencing anything until the last few weeks after we had sold the house but before we had moved out. The knocking came back, as if to say goodbye.
This is where it gets fun. Another single guy bought the house from us. At the closing, we’re sitting at the table with him, our respective realtors, and the lawyer. At some point the buyer says he has a list of questions about the house and do we mind answering them. Sure, no problem. It’s questions about the fuel oil furnace, who do we use for trash service, basic stuff. Then he asked, “Have you ever seen a ghost in the house?“ I’d love to have a picture of the face my wife and I made at that moment. We were saved by the 3 other ladies in the room laughing and poking fun at the buyer. It bought me time to collect myself and consider my answer. He defended himself saying he was an EMT and had been in several houses when people had passed and didn’t want to be a part of that. I looked him in the eye and honestly answered I had never seen a ghost in the house and he was satisfied with that.
Last year, my son’s Cub Scout pack toured the local fire station where the buyer of that house is now the chief. He gave the tour. We had known he had since also sold the house and we struck up a conversation. He told us how much he had enjoyed the house but he had also gotten married and his new wife had a bigger house that they had moved in to. I told him, I know you’d asked if we’d seen a ghost and I answered you honestly that I’d never seen anything, but did you ever hear anything? He laughed and said oh yeah. He’d had the same experiences with the back door and the basement. He also said he heard a huge crash in the attic. He said as a fireman he’d heard that same crash in house fires and it meant the roof is coming down. He investigated to find nothing out of place. He said his wife made fun of him when he told her the stories before she spent much time in the house but ended up being a believer as well before they sold the place.
Hope you enjoy. Thanks for reading to my long story." CL
-----
"I havent thought of this in a long time. In high school either in 2006 or 2007 myself and three of my friends were hanging out at our friend Jake's house which was in the country outside of Carthage, TX. We would stay up all night in those days. This particular night the four of us went walking in the woods at one point we all heard someone or something walking. We heard the crunching of leaves that sounded just like the crunching of leaves beneath our own feet. We all stopped and called out "Hello??" We got no reply and thinking our imagination had gotten the best of us we nervously laughed it off and continued walking. It could have been a deer or any sort of critter. As we continued on we walked 2 by 2. I was walking directly behind my friend Jake and all of a sudden I bumped into him because he had stopped abruptly. He said "Did y'all see that?!" We all looked around and we didnt see anything unusual. He said "I saw a woman wearing a white dress."
Now at this point I think he's pulling our leg. And I'm like "come on man, are you messing with us." He said "NO!" Feel my arm. Well it was a warm night and every hair on his arm and on the back of his neck was standing up. I think he was telling the truth as we have been friends for many years and if he was joking he would eventually have said so. The rest of us never did see anything. But I believe HE SAW what he said he saw." LR
