'Crawler' Humanoid Encounters in Maryland, New York & Belarus

3 different encounters with tall pale humanoids by separate witnesses in Maryland, New York and Belarus.
"This event took place over a year ago, but I hadn't really thought to post about it until now. I don't want to dox myself, but I live in Maryland, and I was with my now ex-girlfriend at her house. It was a rural area, surrounded by woods in all directions. It was night, and we were going to visit her grandparent's house a short drive away. We got into her car, and while she was fiddling with her phone and the aux cord, I saw something in the brush, illuminated by the headlights. It was tall, pale grey, thin with a gaunt face and stretched limbs. I don't think it stood to the standard 8 feet of a crawler, but my lack of depth perception makes it hard to accurately perceive distance and height. All it did was watch, its seemingly hollow eyes fixed to me. It was gone before I could point it out to my girlfriend, and I didn't have the bravery or stupidity to investigate. I wish I had concrete evidence of what I saw, but all I have is my word and a terrifying memory." SS
-----
"I've had some run ins with a pale, humanoid creature. It was in the summer and early fall of 2014. I was walking down the road 2 of the times I saw it, driving the third, each time late evening. Not quite dusk, but getting there. Same stretch along some swampy woods near my home, north of Binghamton, NY. There is an old pasture that separates the road from the woods by about 50-70 yards or so. The 2 times I saw it while walking, it kept pace with me from just within the trees for about a mile each time. I could tell it was there, but couldn't get a good look at it. I've had coyotes and feral dogs do the same thing. I always assumed it was because they are trying to decide whether or not to attack. Which is more than a little unnerving when it's a unknown humanoid thing (I would know how to react to a coyote or dog coming at me. I had no clue what would have happened if this thing came at me).
The time I saw it when driving, it was out in the open when I spotted it, but it went back into the trees very quickly. That was the best look I got of it, but some brush obscured the hips and legs. It was short, maybe 5-5.5' tall, and I could tell it wasn't proportioned like a human. It's torso was too short and the arms were too long. Didn't get a great look at the head. It was facing away from me, and either the head was low without much neck, or it was just holding its head down as it ran. It was uniformly pale, off white in color. At the distance and lighting conditions it was in, I couldn't tell if it was fur, skin or whatever, but it appeared to be the same color all over. I haven't seen it since, but I have occasionally had the "red-alert" feeling when in the same woods hunting, even though there wasn't any visible reason. Not sure if there is a connection, because I get a similar feeling when I run across coyotes or bears and the like, but it always struck me as odd that I couldn't notice the cause(consciously, at least. Part of me definitely noticed something)" VN
-----
"I never saw a UFO, but I saw an entity mostly associated with UFO. I grew up in the USSR, in now northern Belarus, until I was 13 years old.
37 years ago, my mother and I saw an entity outside looking in at us through the window. It was hairless, pale white, huge bulging black eyes and it had teeth that were very small, very well spaced, skinny and pointed. Almost like an angler fish.
We hid for hours and until we heard my father drive towards the house. We both looked out the window to see the being then stand up from behind a wall. It was much taller than a human and it was hiding behind that wall and I believe waiting for us to come outside. My father drove up the driveway, we saw the silhouette of its body from the back. It was hunched over staring at the car. My father saw it in the headlights and what it looked like perfectly. He drove at it and it ran away into the brush around the house.
It never made a sound, it seemed smart but cautious and the overwhelming feeling I got that night that it was viscous and violent. My parents spoke with police as we were so horrified about the encounter. After speaking to police or KGB we were relocated and forced never to speak of the event to anyone. With in 30 hours I was living in a new home nearly 100km away.
I have searched for so many years for an explanation. I’ve spoke with government officials in Belarus, I have interviewed with people who lived near our home then about 10 years ago. I have no answers." IS