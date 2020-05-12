'Crawler' Humanoid Chases Sisters in Gulf Shores, Alabama Nature Park

2 sisters are chased by a tall skinny humanoid, that drops to all fours, while skateboarding at night in a nature park in Gulf Shores, Alabama
I recently came across the following account:
"About five years ago my older sister and I went to a nature park, a wetlands so to speak, in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Of course we went at night so we could skate board around cause you aren't allowed too. But you know, a 14 year old trying to look cool in front of her 24 year old sister. Well we went just around as the sun was setting.
For a little bit we got lost since the park was so huge and condensed with a thick woods. We were trying to find the bridge, a 20ft or so bridge so we can hang out just above the rushing river. By the time we got there the sun was hardly visible over the mountains. I looked around after drinking my water and here is where the creepy stuff happened.
As I looked at the other side of the bridge I saw a tall skinny human-like figure. I first shrugged it off like it was a person, maybe a ranger of the park. But then it got on all fours and walked away. I didn't say anything at first, mainly because I thought it was maybe a bear. I looked back at my sister as we chatted about boys and along many other things. Then I looked back at the end of the bridge.
My sister did too and we both saw the figure this time. At this point I was totally freaked out, mind you it's still not dark out the sky was purple and orange so it wasn't like we were seeing things like when your mind pictures figures in the dark. No. It was right there and getting closer.
I told my sister to get the hell out of there. Her going first off the bride and down the hill. I went second. And as I turned to look at the bridge again it was 5 ft in front of me on all fours once again. It stood there as me and my sister skated off and this isn't even the end.
I told my sister to head to the main building since there is cameras and lots of light. We skateboarded for what seemed like hours, every minute seemed to last eternity. As we finally get to the main building we finally stopped riding our boards. Out of breath and scared we both looked around. By this time, it was pitch black outside. We made a mad dash to the car taking a path we have never seen before but it was outside the park which made us feel safer.
After we got to my sister's Jeep we both got in, hearts racing and scared out of our minds. And when we tried to leave the gate was locked. Meaning we couldn't leave since there was only one way in and out of the park. We got even more scared. We tried everything to get out. We even thought about just leaving the car behind and walking the 2 hours home. But we drove onto the sidewalk and got out of the park.
To this day I won't go back to those wetlands ever again. Even in daylight. Whatever that thing was I never want to see it again. I can't stop thinking about it. And I'm almost 19. You can think this is just a story but it really did happen. Me and my sister don't even talk about it to this day. Something changed between us, I could feel it after that day." DL
Facebook event announcement: Lyle Blackburn - Cryptozoologist, Author, Narrator & Musician - Arcane Radio
If you are interested in helping out, you can use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog and newsletter or go directly to PayPal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the recipient. You can also make a donation through Facebook Messenger. Thanks for your continued support. Lon
Click Here For
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' is now available on Amazon.com and from our new publisher Singular Fortean Publishing
A review of 'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' by Linda Godfrey
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Creepy Blue Figure in Olympia, WA Forest
Alien Healing Claims
Pink River Flows in Australia and It’s Not the Only One
Living Dinosaurs in Africa? Doubtful
Former Sen. Harry Reid Believes in Aliens, Urges Politicians to Not Be Afraid
**Find the 'Phantoms & Monsters' Archive on Google**
Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
Order Custom Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio Logo Outerwear & Gear
UNEXPLAINED CRYPTID / BIGFOOT / UPRIGHT CANINE / HUMANOID ENCOUNTER OR SIGHTING?
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved