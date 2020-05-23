Cosmic Ray’s 'Venus Files' - Part IV

This is a continuation of a series written by my friend and colleague 'Cosmic Ray' Keller. Part III can be found at Cosmic Ray’s 'Venus Files' - Part III
By Dr. Raymond A. Keller, author of the international awards-winning 'Venus Rising' book series, available on Amazon.com while supplies last.
Buck Nelson’s Trip to the Moon, Mars and Venus
(Note: The following article was derived from a lecture presented by Buck Nelson, a farmer from Mountain View, Missouri, before the Study Group on Interplanetary Relationships in Detroit, Michigan, on the 26th and 28th of July 1955.)
Buck Answers Questions about Life in Outer Space
A question and answer period followed the lectures.
Q. Do space people dress like us?
A. Yes, they dress very much like we do here.
Q. Do they eat meat?
A. Yes, in an emergency. I had eggs at one meal and there was fish. Nothing fried, all boiled.
Q. How do they speak English?
A. Very well. They monitor our radio and television programs. That is how they got so good at it.
Q. Do they have animals on the planets?
A. When I took my trip they knew I was interested in horses; and as we flew over Venus, they tipped the ship so I could see horses in the pasture. When I landed at the ruler’s home, in one place, I saw the children playing with several sizes of dogs.
Q. Did they give you names?
A. No, no names. The only names they gave me were of the ones I was to contact time and again, and only for identification purposes.
Q. Were you taken to the planets in a mother ship or a saucer?
A. No, I was taken in a ship about fifty feet across, probably eight feet high. There was no mother ship. It made the trip into space on its own power. I slept in the ship and I was allowed to take the ship into the air. They showed me what buttons to push. I was allowed to play with it for about fifteen or twenty minutes.
Q. Did they give you anything to put you to sleep on the ship?
A. No. They make you feel so much at home. It’s hard to explain how friendly they are. They would do nothing to harm anyone.
Q. By what power do their ships fly?
A. By magnetic power, they told me.
Q. How long did it take to travel to Mars?
A. My whole trip back and forth took two days and two nights.
Q. Did you know what time it was when you arrived on Mars?
A. No, I was mixed up on time. They told me not to take my watch because the ship would magnetize it. After they allowed me to take off into space, we all went to sleep and the ship was put on automatic control.
Q. Did you see the Sun when you got out into space?
A. No, because it is very dark in space.
Q. Did you notice any difference in your weight on Mars or the Moon?
A. No, I didn’t see any difference. They took me to places that somehow made up for the differences so Earthlings could keep their balance.
Q. How could you see the mountains if there is a haze on the Moon?
A. There is a dense cloudiness around the Moon above secluded valleys; but you can see for quite some distance once you are under it. But you can’t see stars or planets from the Moon.
Q. Do they travel by compass or the stars?
A. They travel by automatic control. They just set their gauges on the ship and go where they want to by their maps.
Q. Did you have your camera ready, expecting to see saucers that first time?
A. No, I only took a farm magazine. They said nothing about flying saucers at all. I had no knowledge of flying saucers before.
Q. How high were the saucers?
A. I should judge a thousand feet. The Air Force came when the place I had the picture developing done reported my pictures to them. They put their camera in the same place and did a lot of figuring. Then they said I came pretty close to their measurements. I was paid five dollars to move the post and I’m not to tell which way it was moved, so that no one else can use my measurements. While one of the saucers landed for the space people to talk to me, two always remained in the air.
Q. Why do they want to land here?
A. They say that they land because they want to watch our atomic age; that every so many ages they come to Earth, more so than others; and our bombs are causing the snow to melt on the ice caps. They are watching our bombing tests.
Q. What can they do to help, when and if there is a bombing?
A. They will help us when the time comes, if we welcome them.
Q. Why don’t they come to our government instead of to ordinary people?
A. Because our government is not friendly. We won’t accept them. We’d shoot them down.
Q. Did they land right straight down or at an angle?
A. Straight down. They pushed over a little tree when they landed.
The detailed question and answer period that followed Buck Nelson’s presentation on his trip to the Moon, Mars and Venus continues in the next segment of Cosmic Ray’s Venus Files, Part V, right here on this website. Thanks to a recording of Buck’s talk by Laura Marxer of the Detroit, Michigan Study Group on Interplanetary Relationships, it is my great privilege to share the ever-relevant questions from the club members and farmer Buck’s pertinent responses to them.
The detailed question and answer period that followed Buck Nelson's presentation on his trip to the Moon, Mars and Venus continues in the next segment of Cosmic Ray's Venus Files, Part V, right here on this website. Thanks to a recording of Buck's talk by Laura Marxer of the Detroit, Michigan Study Group on Interplanetary Relationships, it is my great privilege to share the ever-relevant questions from the club members and farmer Buck's pertinent responses to them.
