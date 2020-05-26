Black Eyed Seniors: 3 Different Creepy Accounts

3 distinct encounters with older people with black eyes. Most incidents involve black eyed kids or younger adults, not older folks.
"I work in a factory during the graveyard shift from 10 pm to 6:30 am. This night I was actually working my 6th day in a row for overtime. I have had this job for a while now and I am used to this kind of schedule now. I am bringing this up because typically after I get home I am still wide awake and tend to sleep later in the day. I was totally alert when this happened.
I ended up leaving work early since I completed a lot more orders than usual and I was on my way home around 4:30 am. I turned down the side street that leads to my apartment complex and I immediately notice it is quite dark as the streetlights are not illuminated. The suburb I live around uses streetlights that have sensors so they light up when people walk by them and turn off by themselves to save energy. As I noticed it was dark I decided to turn on my brights on my car.
I am only 6 blocks away from home at this point and I come around a small bend in the road that leads up to a children's park and the only stop sign on this street between my apartment which is a few blocks further. I notice something in the middle of the road. My first thought was it was some stacked garbage that maybe blew off of the curb into the street, but as I drove closer I slowed down as I realized it was a person walking down the street with their back to me. It seemed like an old person, a very old person actually by the way they were walking. I slowed down a lot because it was very odd I didn't know if they were going to jump in front of my car or what since there are well maintained sidewalks less than 10 feet for them to use.
The next thing I notice is the clothing. The person was walking slowly, almost waddling, and was wearing a hooded jacket with the hood up and their hands inside the front pouch, sweat pants, and soaking wet slippers (due to the light rain) without socks. This person was about 3 car lengths away from the stop sign and I was close now getting ready to stop and ask if they needed help or something. As soon as I was just about right behind him (adjacent) this person which I then saw was an old man with wrinkly and very pale skin, whipped around insanely fast and stared at me. My brights were still on and I could see how pale his skin was and then I saw the pitch back eyes. No whites in his eyes, just black. I was immediately filled with terror and almost froze up, but I floored it and sped the last few blocks to my apartment, parked, and sprinted inside locking all my doors, and windows.
The next day I realized that none of the street lights were illuminated on my whole street when this happened even though it was within distance to trigger the sensors. I couldn't sleep at all that night. This happened in April 2017." AF
-----
"My sister and I went on a road trip a few months ago and we had recently heard about black eyed kids. So we read stories for about 3 hours, which really freaked us out.
The next day I was with a few of my friends. We drove down an alley to get to a parking garage. Standing in the center of the alley was an old lady with white hair wearing old fashioned white clothes. Even from a distance I could see she was staring at me. As we got closer I noticed her eyes were completely black. I started shaking and I didn’t really believe what I was seeing. I really thought that I was fabricating it in my mind because of having read about it just the night before. So I asked my friend in a shaky voice “does that lady have black eyes?” And he replied “dude holy sh*t, WTF man.” And his voice instantly became shaky. We just turned around and went in another entrance to the parking garage.
When we walked by the alley again a minute later she was standing in the same spot. Every moment she was in sight, she was staring into my eyes. It was extremely unsettling, but nothing came of it.
My friend wasn’t just messing with me. We both saw her piercing black eyes. Glad I didn’t have to talk to her. She looked to be around 70 years old though. Black Eyed senior citizen? Really odd experience." FG
-----
"I was leaving home for a night out on the town which was at least an hour drive away. I stopped at a gas station just before getting on the freeway approx 40 minutes from my destination. It was dark outside around 9pm. I go into the gas station to grab a red bull. I see an older woman standing an isle over from me. She was wearing a black jacket and had short blond hair down to her jawline. I estimate her age was 60s or maybe older. I heard her ask the attendant if a town was north or south of here. This was a location everyone would know and I immediately thought it was a weird question. Why on earth would someone be at this place and be asking which direction this town a hundred miles away was? Then it happened.
She turned around and looked directly at me, and here entire eyes were completely BLACK! I thought to myself "oh my" and I think I froze for a moment not knowing what to do. I waved it off as strange and continued about my evening.
The evening was fairly normal. I went out and met up with a few people, etc. Heading home I ran into a problem. I was driving home on the freeway and there was hardly any traffic out. There was a large heavy duty pickup truck following me way too close. I was approximately 2/3 of the way home at this point. I remember getting blasted by an all encompassing white light. My brain processed it as light but seemed to not be directional and did not cast shadows and fill up every space like a thick mist. Next thing I know i'm still driving on the freeway and the trucks gone. I look over to the lane to the left and some girl plastered her face and both hands on the window staring at me. I figured she was trying to build up some kind of hysteria or just acting goofy. I continued home, it wasn't until then I looked at the clock and noticed 2 hours of missing time." KA
