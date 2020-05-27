Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Bizarre Clothed Humanoid Encountered in Louisiana Backwoods

Louisiana backwood humanoid

An oil rig worker encounters a unknown clothed humanoid with a morbid face while driving the backwoods of Bossier parish, Louisiana.

I recently found the following account:

"I work on oil rigs. I have since i was 20, and I am 33 now. In 2007, I was working for Nomac Drilling (they have since sold out to Patterson) and we were drilling in the Haynesville area for natural gas.

Anyone who works on rigs knows that the work can take you way off the beaten path from what normal civilization is used to. Some places, you're on ranch roads for an hour before you reach the location, and others you're driving on roads canopied by trees in the backwoods of Louisiana. This happened to me in the latter.

We were rigging down after finishing a well, and we were on our last night of the 7 day hitch. About halfway through our 12 hour tour, and we had pretty much finished and were making sure everything was tied down securely for the rig move. We killed the light plants, and the driller let us knock off early.

This area was accessible outside Haughton, LA, and the lease was actually on the back of the Barksdale AF Base, but we had to leave the way we came in. Driving home at 2 in the morning seemed pretty normal, at first, and I made it to the blacktop with no issues. The blacktop was still canopied by trees, and other than the lights from my truck, everything was pitch black.

Out of nowhere, still basically in the middle of nowhere, this 'thing' appears almost close enough to get hit on my drivers side. Ok, weird, but even more strange, he was leaning at what I swear was an impossible angle for someone not to tip over. It was stretched, reaching out towards my truck, and what i could see of the face was morbid and twisted. The hairs on the back of my neck raised, and I gassed it to speed back closer to society. It was about a 2 hour drive home, and i felt off the rest of the trip.

More oddly, I was working over on a separate occasion with one of the crews that work when I'm home, and another hand was talking about a very similar, if not identical experience.

I don't know who or what i saw, and the face could have been a blur from relative distance, speed, and the time I actually saw them. But who is out that late and why? If someone was broke down, i could see them trying to flag me down, but this didn't seem to be the case here." SS 

NOTE: This sighting was in Bossier Parish, Louisiana. Lon


