Winged Cryptids on Native Lands: Nebraska, North Dakota & Wyoming

The following accounts are winged cryptid sightings from various Native American reservations on the plains of the Midwest
“About 2 weeks ago (April 2020), I was walking with my friend by the houses that were being built near the Warrior Apartments in Winnebago, Nebraska. We were coming from a friend's house looking at the stars in the sky and messing around saying they were UFOs. That’s when we noticed it. It was flying kind of low but it was flying as if it was trying not to be seen, but we saw it. It got over our heads and we were still watching it. We could see its wings flapping. The creature was big like the size as a human. Whatever it was really scared me. I got chills just watching it fly away. I don’t think it saw us because it kept on flying. I think what we saw was the Mothman. I never heard of him being on our Rez but what we saw frightened me.”
“Between Manderee and Parshall, North Dakota. A few years back (around 2010), I was hanging out with my friends. It started to get late and it starting snowing really bad so I told one of them maybe he should take me home before it gets worse or too late. While driving, the snow was blowing everywhere and all we could see was the road and snow coming at us. After driving for a bit, we both saw this object run in the front of the car and it turned into an eagle or owl! Its wings were as big as the windshield. It was there for just a few seconds and then disappeared. Both of us looked at one another in shock! We don't know what it was but it was pretty scary! I'm just glad someone else was with me so I didn't feel crazy.”
“WindRiver Reservation (Wyoming). Back in 1997, I was 20 years old me and my girlfriend couldn't sleep. So we go outside to enjoy the cool summer air. We sit on the porch. We're talking and I see something flying or gliding in the air. I say, 'Look at that!' We watch it land on the power lines, not the power pole, but the power lines. It's was all dark it looked like a shadow. It was about 120 yards away. You could see it sitting on the power lines and we could see it looking around. You could see its head looking left to right and it had wings. It was about 2:30 AM. We both said that it's a bad spirit, bad medicine.
We got up real slow, walking backwards into the house so it wouldn't notice us. It was all black with wings gliding down and putting its legs and hands on the power lines looking around. I don't believe in this stuff but it was real because my girlfriend seen it to. We smudged ourselves and the house and prayed. I seen a picture someone posted and it reminded me because it looks exactly like what we seen. I just got a flashback. I'm enclosing the picture.”
I highly recommend Linda Godfrey's recently released documentary 'Return to Wildcat Mountain: Wisconsin's Black Panther Nexus.' I'm positive that any wildlife and/or cryptid enthusiast will truly enjoy this production.
The film focuses on sightings of 'black panthers' by residents in and around the town of Hillsboro, which is located in the Wildcat Mountain region. Their interviews and stories are very credible and well compiled. Some of the witnesses are former DNR employees and big cat experts who have had first hand encounters with these beasts. The history and folklore behind these creatures is also well documented.
You can buy or rent the film at Return to Wildcat Mountain. Lon
