Shapeshifter Black 'Easter Bunny' / 'Oz' Effect / Flying Jellyfish in Mumbai

3 strange accounts from different witnesses in Alabama, Florida and India. One of the incidents includes a shapeshifter black upright rabbit seen on Easter Sunday in 2014
North Alabama, USA. “Easter a few years ago (Sunday, April 20, 2014) I woke up around 3:00 AM and couldn't go back to sleep. So I sat up quietly waiting for my kids to wake up and discover their Easter baskets. Right around 6:00 AM, I hear my youngest son squeal in delight "I knew it! I knew he was real! OMG everyone come look!" At this time I've jumped out of bed and started for his room to see what was going on. When I opened his door, he was looking out the window towards the woods. I asked him what the commotion was all about and he would say was that the Easter Bunny was looking in his window. Mind you this window is about 5 and a half feet off the ground. Confused, I ask him to describe exactly what he saw. He told me he woke up to a giant black bunny staring at him and he could see from the shoulders up. By my calculations would make this bunny about 10 feet tall with ears. My son said that when he locked eyes with the bunny and squealed in delight. The bunny turned around and hopped away towards the well-house and that's when I walked into the room. My son isn’t one to make up stories and I believe he really saw something, I just don't think he saw a 10 foot Easter bunny. I talked to a Shaman he thinks it was a shapeshifter that my son saw.” Source: Native Ghost Stories, Anonymous
-----
“I was 14 at the time. My stepdad and I were helping a good friend of the family move from North Carolina to Naples, FL. We drove the moving truck down to FL for them with all of their belongings. Once we arrive and unloaded the truck, we decided to stay for a couple of days and drive around Naples. We decided to go to the Naples Pier, since it was such a beautiful day. Everything seemed normal. We walked out to the end, looked at what the fisherman caught that day, etc. While everyone else was at the end of the pier, I started walking back towards the entrance.
While walking, I remember having this really weird feeling like something was happening. Time was slowing down or something. It’s really difficult to describe. Almost like some kind of magnetic feeling or hypnotizing feeling. I remember turning around and looking up at the sky for some reason. When I looked up, I remember seeing this weird metallic looking ball in the sky. Literally the same kind of UFO you would see photos of online. But the weird thing is, it was like everything else kept going on around me. Everyone was walking, I couldn’t really hear anyone talking. Almost like I was in a different time “field” or something. Then there was literally like a “snap” back to reality, and everything around me was normal. People walking, talking, at “normal speed.” As crazy as that sounds, it’s a 100% true story.” NA
-----
“April 27, 2016, I was sitting at Marine Drive in Mumbai. I looked up in the sky because there were a lot of stars that could be seen that day. (If you are from Mumbai, you would know that most of the times, stars are not visible). Suddenly, something grabbed my attention - I saw an object in the sky, shaped like a jellyfish. It was still for about 30 seconds. Then, it started moving upwards - much in the same fashion jellyfish moves and then disappeared. I don't know whether there could be UFOs shaped like jelly fish or not! But what I saw was something I have never seen before.” PV
Click Here For
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' is now available in paperback & on Kindle
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Sustained UFO Activity Over Fort Detrick, MD
The 'Mountain of Death'
Profiling the Water-Based Werewolf
The most dangerous active serial killers in 2020
Monsters of the Real-Life Kind
**Find the 'Phantoms & Monsters' Archive on Google**
Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel
'Phantoms & Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms & Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
UNEXPLAINED CRYPTID / BIGFOOT / UPRIGHT CANINE / HUMANOID ENCOUNTER OR SIGHTING?
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved