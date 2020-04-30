Red Eyed Winged Humanoid Observed Near Brandon, Florida

A Brandon, Florida resident observes a red eyed winged humanoid in a nearby tree while waiting in her car for a friend
"I was picking up a friend and saw a strange creature as I waited. There was a tree not far from where the car was parked. I noticed a gap in the upper part of the tree where it was starting to branch out. Several minutes later I felt like I was being watched oddly enough. When I looked back at the tree the area where the "gap" was had something black sitting there. I looked away but immediately looked back & noticed these red eyes glaring right at me. Of course I thought I was "just seeing things" at first. It was in a shadowy area so no light was shining in the eyes. But they were big and all red. As I stared I realized it had wings and was crouched. You could make out knees & legs that looked a little human. Almost looked like arms as well. The car was facing the tree so I finally looked away for several minutes hoping whatever it was would stop glaring at me.
I was afraid for my friend to come out so I was watching for him afraid he'd be attacked. When I looked back it was gone. I never saw it come or go.
At the time I wasn't into computers but when I finally got one I did several Google searches and almost gave up when I came across this drawing. This is exactly how I would've drawn it if I could draw. What I saw looked almost solid black but it was also in a shadowy area of the tree as I mentioned. I would guess it was probably 2 - 3 feet tall had it been standing. Still creeps me out to this day!
I didn't notice any hair on the legs like in one pic but it wasn't in a well lit area. I was prob 20-30 feet from the tree would be my guess if that. This occurred near Brandon, Florida." CS
NOTE: The southwest part of Florida, especially around Tampa, has been a hot spot for winged humanoid sightings over the years. Lon
-----
“In January, 1981, famed journalist and author, Geraldo Rivera, and his then wife, Sherryl Raymond, had left Miami in their boat, New Wave, to enjoy a sailing vacation. They planned to head down the Miami River, cross the Gulf Stream for a week and visit the Bahamian Islands. Eventually they ended up at the Bahama Banks.
Rivera recalls his wife had gone to bed one night between 9:00 and 10:00 PM. He was feeling very good and wanted to sail through the night. It was a perfect, tropical night, “moonless but starry.” It was just the soft hum of his boat as it sailed along. Eventually he noticed a light in the sky. “I see a very bright object right over the main mast,” he recalled. He immediately thought it was Venus. Then it moved, shifting to the left. Rivera, still thinking it was Venus, assumed that he had gotten off course, and turned his boat 90 degrees toward the light. Then the object moved again, and Rivera turned his boat again. This time the object moved directly over his boat, streaking back to its original position. This is when he realized that this was definitely not Venus and he did not know what it was. He thought briefly that it might be a helicopter but it was completely silent, so he ruled that out. This is when it hit him that he was seeing something strange...and he began to think the object might be pursuing him and he became very frightened. As he watched the light, it suddenly blinked out – vanishing. Directly after, Rivera dropped anchor. He was quite shook up by the encounter, and worried that it might come back. He went down below and went to bed without saying a word to his wife.
The next morning, he awoke and told his wife, who scoffed at his account. They pulled into Nassau the next day. Rivera checked the newspapers but there was no mention of a UFO. He also talked to some locals and none of them had seen anything. Rivera believes, in hindsight, that the object was checking him out that night, trying to figure out who he was. Although he considers himself a skeptic, he has no explanation for what he saw.”
Source: Famously Afraid aka Haunted Encounters: Episode 4 'Geraldo Rivera, Aubrey O'Day and Todd Bridges'
I highly recommend Linda Godfrey's recently released documentary 'Return to Wildcat Mountain: Wisconsin's Black Panther Nexus.' I'm positive that any wildlife and/or cryptid enthusiast will truly enjoy this production.
The film focuses on sightings of 'black panthers' by residents in and around the town of Hillsboro, which is located in the Wildcat Mountain region. Their interviews and stories are very credible and well compiled. Some of the witnesses are former DNR employees and big cat experts who have had first hand encounters with these beasts. The history and folklore behind these creatures is also well documented.
You can buy or rent the film at Return to Wildcat Mountain. Lon
