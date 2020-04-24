Possible 'Rake' Encounter in North Central Alabama

A group of friends are hiking on family property at night in north central Alabama, when they are alerted to a possible 'Rake' in the woods
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
"Two of my friends (who are a married couple), and I were walking on my family land. Its about 170 acres and heavily wooded with both pines and hardwoods, and heavily trailed. It was dark but my friends wanted me to take them out walking on the trails. A couple of neighbors dogs followed us (a Coonhound and a Great Pyrenees), and we walked south then east to my camping area.
We were hanging out at my camping spot when behind us, further back the trail we had come down, the dogs started acting strange. We were looking back, and they came out of the woods to our left and stood on the trail. The Great Pyrenees started growling real low, and looking defensive. The Coonhound is a goofball, but he was also acting disturbed about something. They were both looking back down the trail to the west. I immediately got quite a strange and serious feeling, it was a bit ominous. I've learned to trust my gut, which I recommend to anybody in the woods, or if around a person or animal that you feel instinctively is threatening.
Anyway, I said to my friends,"We better get back to the house." To get my point across I sort of grimly added "now." Well, we were heading west on the trail, and the dogs, if I remember correctly had vacated the area. While walking, I looked back and saw my one friend, the wife, looking into the woods off the trail and stagger back a few steps. Her husband had walked ahead and I asked her what was wrong. (By the way, this is the area where the dogs had previously been growling at). She said to me, I'll tell you when we get back, I don't want to scare him (her husband)." He's kind of easily spooked lol.
So, we get back and I asked what she saw. She tells us that she felt she needed to look off the trail, into the trees, and she saw something halfway behind a tree, looking at her (we all had headlamps on). She said it was human-like, pale/whiteish, with an oval kind of shaped head. Looked like it was crouching, with long limbs. She kept stressing how skinny it was, particularly the limbs. She said it had a surprised look on its face, like it didn't expect us to be there. Myself and friends/relatives use the trails regularly, but not at night. She said that the thing was bobbing back and forth in kind of a creepy way. It moved its head behind the tree and then swaying its head and shoulders back rythmically to look at her. She said it didn't appear to be aggressive at the moment, but looked scary. I pulled up the famous trail cam pic of the "Rake," or whatever it is, and she got a shocked look on her face and nodded "yes." However, she made clear that it wasn't exactly the same.
The next night, I was on the back porch, and heard a freaky, VERY shrill scream come from the woods. I don't know if the two were related, but I've lived in the country for most of my life, and I've never heard anything like it. This is one of multiple things that have happened around here, but this is the only one that I know of involving this creature. This is in north central Alabama." KB
