Mothman, Gargoyles & Pterodactyls: Texas, Ontario, Idaho & Florida

Several eyewitness accounts of encounters with winged humanoids, gargoyles & pterodactyls throughout North America
“I live in Fort Worth Texas, I seen what looked like a prehistoric Crane. Huge body, yellow beak. It scared my big dog and me! It looked right at me. Slow wing flap, flew low. I kept thinking WTF are you? And how are you flying? I am so glad my dog was with me or I would've been scared! When it comes to wild things we've never truly known what we live on Earth with. I think we're going to see more and more ancient things as the Earth shifts. Like we're experiencing right now!” TG
“I have seen something similar to Mothman. It all happened in 2007 here in Ontario, Canada. I was 13 years old. It happened around 11:30 PM, something flew across our neighbour's property. It was huge, something very paranormal. It's all true. It was bright but not super bright, like a coal that is burning. As soon as I saw it, I ran to my parents bedroom but I never said anything. They wouldn't believe it, especially my dad who himself had many encounters with paranormal activities. I didn't pay attention to it, I just ran for my life. I've ever seen anything like that before and I don't wanna see it again.” MM
“Me and my nephew Ryan seen this thing flying over Forthall, Idaho and before I can ask him if he seen what I just did, he asked me if I seen what he seen and I asked him to describe it and a pterodactyl is what he described and I told him this is the same we both seen. And a different night I can describe someone around 6 foot tall with wings. I’d say gargoyle and people describe the same gargoyle creature.” JR
“I am a very logical person. I put fact above all else. But on March 6, 2020 while driving home from work, I spotted not one but 2 creatures just, like, flying over the fields of bovine. I live in Florida, and we have plenty of large birds, the Sandhill Crane specifically. But these two were significantly larger. Their wingspan was larger, and bat-like with actual claws. There were no feathers but a dark matte leather look to their wings. What sold it for me was the point on the head. I wish I had recorded the moment.” SM
