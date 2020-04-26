Long Legged 'Demon Cryptid' Causes Havoc on Rural Mississippi Farm

A truly bizarre cryptid encounter is experienced by an extended family in rural Mississippi. The incident may have resulted in a suicide and other strange behavior
The following account was recentLY forwarded to me:
"I was about 12 years old at the time. My aunt has cancer and my mom, brother and I went to stay with them. They lived on a small farm in a very secluded part of Mississippi. During the day we didn’t want to be in the house. My younger cousins didn’t like seeing their mom while she did her treatments so we would go play in the woods or ride horses. We were there for about four days.
On the second day my uncle came home (he worked on a boat) and ran outside, grabbed us, and locked us in a room in the house. His reason for this is “there’s something killing animals in the woods. Could be a big cat or bear. I’m going kill it.” He wasn’t the most stable man ever and eventually ended up taking his own life four years later. While we were all trapped in the house that night and he was out in the woods we could hear the animals on the farm making so much noise. This wasn’t normal happy animal noises. My mom was in the room with my aunt and they were watching a movie. We went into the hallway near her room to tell them we were scared and almost instantly it started. Screams and prayers flew out of that room.
Apparently my mom, aunt and my cousin saw something at the foot of the bed trying to grab my aunt. They described it as grey with long fingers and a big mouth. When this happened I ran to the home phone to call my dad who was living in Shanghai at the time. I was so scared and all of the adults were screaming. I looked out the window in the back room to see if anyone was on the farm. All I saw was both horses, and two dogs laying down. They were all spread out and the dogs were close to the porch by the bedroom which made no sense. They were on a chain closer to the dog houses but I knew the chain couldn’t reach the porch or at least where I saw them. I could have sworn I saw my uncle in the distance and being a young kid who is very scared of what’s going on I ran outside and stumbled off the porch. I saw both dogs laying there and the looked like they were sleeping from afar but up close I knew they were dead. They looked like they were crushed. These were big farm dogs that would help herd the cows. The dogs face and body was wet and the chain they were on looked liked it was cut.
My cousin ran out after me and told me we had to go to the barn because she thought she also saw her dad. We ran to the barn where the horses were supposed to be and when we got there one of them was very obviously dead. Its head and neck were hardly recognizable. The other house was close to dying. I’ll be honest it looked like a big giant bear came and attacked them. We climbed to the second story of the barn and decided that we were going to look out the window into the woods to see if we can see her dad since we both thought we saw him earlier.
We were up there for maybe 5 or so minutes when we saw what I can only describe as a very long legged, long torso dog running into the field in front of us. Almost like a deer figure. We saw her dad walking to the house and so we followed. We screamed at him but he ignored us. We told him about the animals but he already knew. He was very dirty and he had to shoot a cow that night. We got into the house and everyone was sitting in the dining room screaming about what happened. Me and my cousin kept quiet until my aunt said it was a demon or a skinless man. I told her it looked like a long legged dog or a deer and she told me it was going to come in the house and find me. I was really scared and my mom and her got into a fight because of it. We were told it was a wolf and or a bear that killed the animals and we couldn’t go outside at night anymore.
My uncle would lock the barn door from the inside and sleep in it every night after that. We all slept in one part of the house. And since then I haven’t been able to talk about this to my cousins or my aunt. My uncle killed himself and they ended up living with me for a year and a few months. During that time my cousin would strangle me in my sleep and physically abuse my animals. We kicked them out but she would write me letters about what happened. I’m still on edge about it and I’m 20 years old now." SJ
Click Here For
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' is now available in paperback & on Kindle.
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
The 1962 Las Vegas UFO Crash
The 'Miami Circle' Mystery
Woman Claims to Have Taken Photograph of 'Bigfoot Print' near Shushwap Falls in British Columbia, Canada
Men in Black and The Hat Man: One and the Same or Not?
When the Black Eyed Children Grow Up
**Find the 'Phantoms & Monsters' Archive on Google**
Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel
'Phantoms & Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms & Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
UNEXPLAINED CRYPTID / BIGFOOT / UPRIGHT CANINE / HUMANOID ENCOUNTER OR SIGHTING?
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved