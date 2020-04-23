Large Winged Cryptids: Kansas, Florida, Wisconsin & Connecticut

Winged cryptid reports continue to filter in to me. Here are 4 brief accounts of unknown beings in Kansas, Florida, Wisconsin & Connecticut
"I happened to stumble on your article while looking for an explanation of a creature that I saw in Kansas last summer. It still bothers me so, I still look for an explanation. Here’s what happened.
I was walking my dogs with my aunt, probably around 11 pm-12 am. It was a clear and quiet night, with a lot of stars. As we were walking back to the camper, something with a 8-10 ft wingspan, thin, almost see thru wings, gliding just over the top of the power lines and over our heads. It was dark beyond the street light and could not see it after it glided over. It did not move its wings or make any noise when we saw it. The dogs were freaked out, as were we.
Following the sighting of this creature, an entire lot was full of feathers and bunny fur. Weird. This town is very isolated and goes to sleep by 9 pm. I don’t live here but my parents do. They’ve been on the lookout ever since, but never outside after dark. I feel like it’s nocturnal and may only be around when it’s warm and food is plentiful. I did see something like this when I was a kid too, but that’s been a long minute and tried to write it off as unexplained events in my life. There’s plenty of those events, gifts from growing up out here.
Anyway, I felt like if I told too many people out here, they would grab their guns and find it. I don’t want that. I just wanted to know WTH it was! Cool that there is some affirmation here. I glad to know we’re not the only ones to see it!" SD
“Me and my girlfriend saw two pterodactyls flying over Fort Lauderdale, FL in April 2019 late in the evening, at dusk. It was amazing to see how fast they could fly away. They reached Sunny Isles in no time. Their fly was a perfect flapping of their wings as as birds. It did not seem to be from a machine or anything mechanical.” VA
“A pterodactyl is exactly what I saw in the early 1990’s! It was probably about 100 feet or less from me. Iit was on the side of a house then swooped over to the next house (I was going to cross the alley but I was hiding behind a tree) then flew/glided down the alley. This was in Wausau, Wisconsin.” KG
"Weeks ago during one late night I was out in my backyard just sitting there and I happen to look in the tree and there were red eyes! I saw huge wings but it was not an owl. I saw this and I got up like I didn't see it and slowly walked into the house. I did not want to stand there and look at this thing. I wanted to get as far away as possible. This was in Waterbury, Connecticut." SH
