Large Translucent Manta Ray Shaped Cryptid Observed in New Braunfels, Texas

3 unusual UFO sightings, including a large translucent manta ray shaped cryptid seen over New Braunfels, Texas - possibly a bio-craft
"Hello, from New Braunfels,Texas. My fiancé and I were watching the stars last night and saw a translucent manta ray looking creature in the sky! It was literally swimming gracefully in the sky! We watched it slowly swim from on side of the sky to the other. It was cloaked like we could see it but it was clear! Made no sound, and looked to be as far as a plane but bigger than one! We have no idea what we saw, read up on cryptids, atmospheric beasts, and UFOs! Definitely rethinking life and all we don’t know! Was told to contact you!" VG
“I saw a UFO back before. I was around 12 years old. Me and a friend saw it, a few thousand feet away, above, at tree level. It had multiple colored lights. It hovered for few minutes. We were both in shock. Then it veered towards the sky and disappeared in like seconds! I've seen multiple UFOs also when I was driving truck over the road, once in North Carolina and once in Georgia. And a few times in California on I-10. Some people are visited multiple times since they are children. I saw them as physical entities when I was a child. My belief is they are ancestral to dinosaurs etc.” DV
“I was fishing the river the other night (in 2017). It runs through town. Sitting on the east side looking west. There is a 3 story parking structure. The area is lit up with lights. When I noticed, the light was being blocked out by what looked like the outline of a blimp, about half the size of the parking structure 30 feet above. Then it looked like an oval shape, like it turned sideways. It had a cloaking device what I would compare to in the movie 'Predator'. No sound... moving slowly. I started screaming at this guy who fell asleep fishing. I mean, I was flipping out. I couldn't believe what I was seeing. My mind just didn't want to compute. The guy sleeping, of course, thinks I'm some nutcase.When I started screaming, the UFO stopped and went west. It went from 12 to 1 o'clock. The background was black. It looked like Darth Vader's helmet as it faded into the darkness. I had to be going nuts. I emailed the local PD. My heading Drone or UFO? They responded, stating, no drones in the sky that night. So I now believe in UFOs. I guess I better start believing in God, ghosts, and the Easter bunny. This sighting has changed my life forever. I wish I never seen the thing.” MW
