Invisible Cloaking Entity in Juarez, Mexico Park (Video / Photo Captures)

A Juarez, Mexico resident video records an invisible / cloaked entity at his son's baseball game
UFO investigator Tercer Milenio investigated a case after a videotape was sent to him. It involved an apparent invisible entity which was filmed at Burundi park in the city of Juarez.
It was the evening of November 10, 2014. Armando Martinez was at his son's baseball game. His friend, Ismael Cardido, also in the stands, was filming with his cellphone. It was a fairly standard evening with nothing out of the ordinary occurring. Later, after arriving home, while looking at the video his friend recorded, Martinez and Cardido were shocked to see a strange figure standing on the field. It was actually Martinez's wife that was the first to spot it. Strangely, none of them had recalled seeing this odd figure during the game but he was clearly visible in the recording. Given that he was giving off flashes of light, he would have definitely been noticeable. The whole thing was very strange. This was when Martinez decided to send his video to Mexican UFO investigator Milenio.
Milenio attempted to figure out what was going on in the video. He discovered that the children that night had sensed the presence but could not see it. It was invisible to the human eye. Upon examining the video, the figure appears to be wearing a cloak. It seems to be flashing and giving off blips of light. It moves around the field unnoticed, for the most part. “A boy on third base seems to realize that something is there and turns around on two occasions towards the being and it is standing and then it walks and you can clearly see it... and the boy definitely realizes something was there. It appears to shine or flash and was about the same height of the kids,” noted Milenio." Source: 2019 documentary “Beyond the Spectrum - Humanoids
Beyond the Spectrum - Humanoids - skip to 28:49
