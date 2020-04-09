Extremely Fast Humanoid Running Through Forest Near Alexandria, Kentucky

A high school boy encounters a tall slender humanoid, that ran at an incredible speed, one summer night in Alexandria, Kentucky
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
"So I am from Alexandria, Kentucky and I saw something that I couldn't entirely explain. On that particular night it was 'Midnight Madness' for our school. It's basically some stupid football event during the summer but everyone goes to see people they haven't seen recently. I went with my two friends and one of their girlfriends.
We got there around 10:45 pm. Me and my friends were getting pretty bored of the event and my one friend had just bought dabs. For those who don't know dabs are like a concentrated form of weed. We got in my buddy's car and were looking for a place to smoke. We were driving around this sub-division that had very thick forests all around it. We settled on this abandoned house and decide to smoke in the woods behind it. My friend was setting up his rig and we realized we had forgot the water for the dab rig. A dab rig is basically a bong for dabs and it needs water or else it will be very harsh to smoke. Well we had parked a little bit down the street so no one would be suspicious. Nobody wanted to go back to the car because it was a 5 min walk back to the car. So I decided to go back for the water.
While I was walking back I heard scratching from behind a nearby house. It kind of freaked me out but I thought it must of been a dog or an animal. I made it to the car and got the water and started heading back. As as I was walking by the house I heard the scratching. I began to hear it again but then I heard what sounded like a footstep kicking up gravel when someone starts trying to run. I turn and see something that has kept me up for many nights.
Now keep in mind I am a 6'2 17 year old guy so I am bigger than most things. And this thing that I saw had me easily beat in height by 2-3 feet. It was slender but with long almost stretched out limbs. I couldn't really make out anymore details because It was pretty dark. The creature was running from one backyard to another. I never saw its face only its body. It ran on 2 feet but it was faster than any person I have ever seen run. Hell, it was faster than anything I've ever seen. The creature made it from one backyard to the next (about 50-90 feet) in about 3-5 seconds. I was standing in the middle of the street about 30 feet away. I stood there for a second in complete shock. Then I ran as fast as I could to my friends. I ran through thorns and bushes to make it back to them.
When I reached them I told them what I saw. I'm not too sure if they believed me but the panic in my voice was enough for them to know I had seen something unusual. We all packed up our rig and went back to the car. I have been trying to find out what I saw. The two closest things I have seen on the internet is something called the 'Dover Demon' and something called the 'Wood Devil.' I never saw its face so I'm not too sure what it was. I was 100% sober when I saw the creature." PC
