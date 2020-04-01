Encounters: Glowing White Woman, Red-Eyed Shadow Dogs and Chased by a UFO

An eyewitness recalls several strange experiences that he had encountered when he was younger and living in Quebec, Canada
"When I was younger, and during the winter, I saw some things at my mother's place. I was always a believer in the paranormal. But I never had really seen anything bizarre or out of place. At least before the day that I finally did.
It was about 6:00 am and I was getting ready to go to school. I lived in the country so I didn't have any neighbours close and so waiting for the bus was long and boring to me because I had no friends to pass the time with. It was still dark. The lights from the house were bright enough to let me see the yard and driveway so I decided to play in the snow. I was making snowmen, snow angels and I also was beginning to build a fort when suddenly I felt as if I was being watched. It was as if time stopped and got eerie. I slowly turned around and froze! I saw a woman walking on the edge of the house. That woman, she was all white, like paper-white and glowing. She was wearing a long white dress. She had long white hair and she was very attractive. But why would a woman be in a dress when it was that cold? She stopped at her 5th step and looked at me. Beautiful blueish-white eyes, small nose and full lips. She smiled and I felt reassured. Protected. I had the courage to blink and in an instant she was gone. I never saw her again. At least not in real life. That was the first encounter I had.
The second encounter was not so fun but still not very eventful. I was watching TV with my mom when I was in high school. I had the urge to go to the bathroom so I did. But when I got in front of the door, a black cloud was blocking my way. I stared at it for at least a minute before it was gone. But nothing really happened. I just got spooked. But then in 2016 I had some friends over and they were big time believers. We were outside talking and watching the sky when I started hearing some native American music and chanting. I asked my friends if they were hearing the same thing as me and they were! So we decided to check it out. We found absolutely nothing. Except some quick moving shadows out of the corner of our eyes. We were freaked out about it so we decided to go inside.
A couple of week later, we decided to look around the house again. That's when we saw shadow dogs. Red eyes piercing in the dark of their bodies. Those dogs were almost smoke like. They seemed very aggressive but we didn't stick around to find out. They were in a pack. Like wolves or coyotes. But like I said, the most striking thing were those eyes. Little flames in their faces. That's not even the worst of my encounters, the worst was when me and my mother saw the same thing at the same time – UFOs. We have been chased by them for 5 km! Of course we were in a car but that was the worse thing I've experienced so far and that was the thing that made me move from my mother's place.
It was about 10 pm. We were about to go get some snacks and a movie at a gas station. I had to pee so I went behind a tree before we got in the car. When I was done, I looked up in the sky to see the moon. Only it wasn't a moon. It was bright, yes, but it had a very faint beam of light coming down from it. I thought that maybe it was a spotlight so I asked my mother, 'Hey, Mom! Come look a this!' She thought I wanted her to look at the moon but she quickly realized that it had a faint beam of light under it. We were mesmerized by it. Trying to figure out what that thing was. A minute of quiet observing later, that beam shot up to the ball of light and the it separated into 4 other balls of light. They were spinning around each other like flies around a dead animal. My mother held my arm as soon as they did. I was friggin' scared as hell! Then we noticed they were getting closer and closer to us. I didn't mess around and I said to my mom, 'Get in the car NOW!' We got in the car, didn't even bother to pick a seat as I always do, didn't even buckle up and we booked it. I was looking out the back window to see where they were. My mother kept asking me where they were. She was driving at 70 km/h on a dirt road. I kept looking at the time to make sure we didn't get abducted. It got to a point where those lights were almost right above the car. I was crying out of panic, thinking of my loved ones. When we got to the village where my old school, pharmacy and gas station were, they were gone. I was still shaken up. So was my mother. We went in the gas station, trying not to think about what had happened, got our things and went back home. This is what happened and if you would ask my mother, she would say the same thing. I'm in Quebec, Canada near the border of Vermont and Maine in the USA” WC
