Cryptid Birds / Pterodactyls: Maryland, Texas & California

4 separate cryptid bird / pterodactyl sighting reports from witnesses in Maryland, Texas and California
Eddy in Virginia called in tell of a winged creature sighting he had back in 2007 in Baltimore:
“Baltimore, Maryland, 13 years ago, full moon, 10:30 at night. Sitting out back on the steps of a townhouse watching the sky. Next thing you know, I see something go behind me over the townhouse. Four foot wings on each side, like leather. Six foot body. Small head. I think maybe the way you said of pterodactyl might have described it real well. Going straight up, no flapping, looped and then its head went to the west and I was on the left, and I got up and followed this thing through the yard. It was like 30 seconds and I could see it and it was like a brownish color. And I was praying, please do not look at me. I could just feel that. Don't look at me. But this was 13 years ago. I get goosebumps just listening to this, when you guys are talking about it. I never ever ever thought I would talk about it again. I've told people about it. I even told my boss the next day and all, the guys, and they said, 'Oh, it's a bird.' This was no bird. It's exactly what you guys are talking about.”
Source: A caller from my appearance on Ground Zero Radio with Clyde Lewis – April 15, 2020
-----
“I was driving with my boss and I looked up. What I saw couldn't have been a bird. The upper body was bigger but what got me was the tail....the tail was not of a bird. It was long and slender. and at the tip of the tail, it was a diamond shape. I nearly wrecked into a trashcan. No joke. I saw it this morning around 9:35 AM in Austin, Texas on February 27th, 2020 driving down Westgate Lane.” JB
-----
“My niece saw a pterodactyl as well 7 years ago in 2013 in San Gabriel Valley in Southern California. She was leaving for work at 4:00 AM getting in to her car. She said it came down from a large tree made a lot of noise tumbling off the tree that was too small for it, although, like I said, it was a huge maple tree. She said the tree was too small to hold this thing up so it landed on the street right next to her car. She ran inside. She could barely speak and shaking! I believe her because if you knew her like I do, she is a very serious, responsible person, Damn I wish I would had seen it!” EA
-----
“I saw a pterodactyl back in 1992 in the Imperial Valley, California flying overhead, working as a heavy equipment operator. Within seconds of looking at it flying really high, I felt something heavy hitting the top of the cabin so I opened the door and I saw a really creepy bird staring at me. I closed the door so quick. I almost crapped my pants. It was two feet away... I do believe... I've seen it.” DJ
