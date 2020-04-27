Black Winged Humanoid Encountered on Multiple Occasions in Mandan, North Dakota

A resident of Mandan, North Dakota describes encounters with a black winged humanoid by himself and other witnesses
"The event I'm sharing happened in the fall of 2014 in Mandan, North Dakota near an Agricultural Research Lab area (west of Mandan).
I was driving with my friend Cin. We were going to visit her boyfriend who lived in a housing development not far from there. We had to go up and down some hilly areas of the road. On the bottom of a hill was a street light with trees on both sides of the road. As we approached the street light area of the road this huge thing came flying across the road no more than 15 feet from our car and about 10 feet off the ground. We both made out human-like feet hanging down on this thing as it soared across the road. It looked like it had a cape on (but it very well could have been folded back wings or something). This black thing must have been 7 feet tall and maybe 3 feet wide. We didn't see much detail as it was dark (the light from this street light was one of those yellow tinted ones and didn’t give off much light) and this thing was matte black. It landed on the other side of the road on its feet (very odd how it started out flying like superman then went back at an angle then onto its feet as it landed on the other side).
It seemed to notice my car as it turned its “head” or whatever you want to call it (didn’t look like A human head by any means). It then walked down into the little ditch and into the grove of trees. I stopped my car and got out and started calling down into the grove of trees “Hey! Come back we won't hurt you?! I just wanna see you and talk to you.” My friend Cin was freaking out and screaming for me to get into the car that she “didn’t feel like getting attacked by that thing!”
I must of stood outside my car for 2 or 3 minutes before I got back in. I then turned my car to face the grove of trees and shined my high beams down into it trying to see if I could find it. I had a feeling that whatever it was wouldn’t hurt me (but what the hell did I know? I mean my gawd it could have swooped down and carried me off!? ahh the stupidity of youth. Invincible right?) I did have the feeling that it was watching us from somewhere in the grove of trees but never thought to look up into the trees for it.
We told her boyfriend when we arrived at his place and he said that he's heard of similar experiences from neighbors and friends that had heard large wings flapping over the heads and or seeing things like we'd described run across the highway in front of cars at night.
Fast forward to last year (2019). I'm up at Starbucks visiting with my friend Brook who works there and another Starbucks employee starts reading off a sighting from your website about a Mothman encounter (actually that’s how I found out about your website) which makes me recount what I'd experienced 5 years earlier. Then my friend Brook tells of an encounter her grandmother had while coming back from Prairie Nights (which is on the old highway that runs past the Agricultural Lab in Mandan). In 2005 she was driving home from the casino and approached a sharp curve in the highway so slowed down. Then her headlights caught a black figure in a (quote on quote) “cape” and her not wanting to hit this figure slowed way down. When this all black being shot straight up into the air like a rocket! No wings opened or anything. Freaked the grandmother out big time. The area it happened was within 3 miles from the area I saw it, as there is only one sharp curve on that whole highway and I know exactly where it occurred. But it has to be the same thing Cin and I saw. Anyway that’s all there really is to that I just wanted to share that with you. So keep it real Lon. Peace out, Shane B."
