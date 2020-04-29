'Birdman' Winged Humanoid Encountered Near Barranquilla, Colombia

A Boy Scout leader in Colombia encounters a 'Birdman' and experiences lost time while camping with his troop. One of the boys has a similar incident not long afterwards
I recently found the following account:
"This happened like 10 years ago, on a hill southwest from Barranquilla, Colombia (Puerto Caimán, near Cuarto de Milla). I'm skeptical about a lot of things, but this, I'm absolutely sure that what I saw there was real.
I was camping with my Boy Scout troop in a not-so-friendly place (Very hot, really rough terrain, awfully humid. Our troop was more like military service than scout life). It was kind of far away from the main road and the main base was in a tree covered hill. I think that could be worth noted that is less than 5km from a indigenous sacred site known as "The sacred territory of the creator" (Hu Waap Jorhu Ko) and probably it is a sacred site too. I don't know since the tribes that inhabited the area were forced by the Spanish to abandon their belief, traditions and language so, there's a lot of things we don't know about them (even I being descendant of them).
It was 3 pm, we send 3 people to do the dishes after lunch. There was a small lagoon 5-10 minutes downhill. It shouldn't take more than half an hour for them to be back. An hour passes, they haven't came back. Knowing them, surely they're just having a trivial and boring gossip conversation, but as a patrol leader I have to call them back. They didn't respond to whistles so, I personally went downhill to find them.
The way to the lagoon is mostly a 2 1/2 foot path between a steep hill and a dry river with dense vegetation and closed curves. I was walking carelessly until I noticed something behind a curve. At first I thought it was a really massive vulture, but I felt uneasy so I started going back in silence until I stepped on a dry branch. After the crackling this thing extend its vulture-like wings, showing a very muscular naked human-like back and then a head/face that watched me. Then it took off with a sound more like an helicopter than a bird.
Nonsense! I thought. There must be a rational explication, maybe it was just my imagination. I arrive to the lagoon and effectively, they were having the most boring and dumb of the conversations. I told them to pack everything and started going back to the campsite, when all the troop came out of the tree covered area (the lagoon is in a clear) and told me that I was taking too long too (My encounter with the Birdman shouldn't have take more than 5 seconds, or so I thought).
Anyways, there was a very cocky boy in the troop that said "I'll go front!" and entered alone to the woods. 5 second later I heard the same helicopter like sound, and the boy came running from the woods, hyperventilating and shouting "I saw a man with wings!"
Everybody laughed. I didn't said a word." MB
I highly recommend Linda Godfrey's recently released documentary 'Return to Wildcat Mountain: Wisconsin's Black Panther Nexus.' I'm positive that any wildlife and/or cryptid enthusiast will truly enjoy this production.
The film focuses on sightings of 'black panthers' by residents in and around the town of Hillsboro, which is located in the Wildcat Mountain region. Their interviews and stories are very credible and well compiled. Some of the witnesses are former DNR employees and big cat experts who have had first hand encounters with these beasts. The history and folklore behind these creatures is also well documented.
You can buy or rent the film at Return to Wildcat Mountain. Lon
Facebook event announcement: Stan Gordon - Pennsylvania UFO / Anomalies Investigator - Arcane Radio
If you are interested in helping out, you can use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog and newsletter or go directly to PayPal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the recipient. You can also make a donation through Facebook Messenger. Thanks for your continued support. Lon
Click Here For
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' is now available in paperback & on Kindle.
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
The Pamir 'Snowman'
The Woman Who Knew Too Much
When Aliens Get Dangerous and Sometimes Deadly
The Strange Creatures That Hide in Caves
Hundreds of Dead Birds Mysteriously Fall Onto Cruise Ship
**Find the 'Phantoms & Monsters' Archive on Google**
Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
UNEXPLAINED CRYPTID / BIGFOOT / UPRIGHT CANINE / HUMANOID ENCOUNTER OR SIGHTING?
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved