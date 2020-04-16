Bigfoot Watches Terrified Boy Through Window in Fayette County, Pennsylvania

A 12 year old boy encounters a Bigfoot peeking in the window as it stood on the porch. This occurred in December 2012 in Point Marion, Pennsylvania
The following credible account was recently posted on Facebook:
"I just figured I would get on here and share my Sasquatch encounter that happened in a small town (Point Marion in 2012) in Fayette County, Pennsylvania. But since I know I won’t be judged, laughed, or not believed for seeing or hearing what I saw and heard.
I was a 12 year old boy in 6th grade at the time playing in my neighborhood with all my friends. It was late, close to 9:00 pm in late December, close to Christmas. We were all hanging out in my driveway when we all heard what seemed to be a loud animal yelling. We all got quiet and listened close to the animal making the noise. As we listened it started to sound more and more like some kind of ape, but louder and more aggressive. We all started yelling and the creature became louder and louder and at some point it just stopped. We all decided to call it a night and we all went home. I went inside and went to bed because I had school the very next morning. I was sleeping on the couch with my brother because I was afraid to sleep in my room alone.
At 4:00 am I woke up to go to the bathroom. But as I woke up and started to get up I heard two loud footsteps slam down outside on my old wooden porch. I then was frozen in fear so I stayed very still and did not move. It was at that moment I saw it, slowly peeking around the corner looking into the window. It was large with a man-like face, but covered in hair, brown colored fur and black eyes.
As soon as it saw me I jumped under covers and did not move but I could hear it outside the window making some sort of noise. Five minutes went by that had seemed like an hour and it started growling at the TV reflection on the window. I eventually fell asleep under the covers sweating and frozen in fear.
To this day only one person ever believed me. But I know what I heard and saw that night and I will never forget it for as long as I live." NL
