Bigfoot: 'Oh yeah, they are out there'

2 early accounts describing encounters with Bigfoot in the wilderness of northern California
“I've seen and heard Bigfoot. I"m sure there was more then one too. They were howling one night. My grandpa was a hunter and fishing guide at one time. I was staying with my grandma and grandpa at a logging camp where they were working in northeast California in 1967. We all stood at a window in our cabin listening one night and trying to figure out what kind of animal was howling because grandpa didn't know. He was completely perplexed 'It's not wolves...it's not coyotes.'
I've heard recordings lately on YouTube of them howling and it's the same kind of howling. I remember how I ended up seeing one because of my granny. She'd scare the heck out of me about bears, so I would stay close and not wander into the woods myself. I was on my own while they worked. I was always watching the woods. One day when they had some time off we went on a little hike through the woods together. I, of course, was watching for bears and I saw something dark between some big trees. So I looked closer and its head slowly turned and looked straight at me. I didn't say a thing. I was in disbelief. I was watching where I was walking and looked back again but it was gone. I kept looking in that spot but it was so sneaky. It moved fast away before I knew it.
Grandma and grandpa never ever talked about such things to me, so it wasn't my imagination or put in my head. It was in the area people are claiming to see them the most. Unfortunately I can't remember exactly where, but I remember very big trees. This is the first time I've said a word about the experience to anyone. Oh yeah, they are out there.” LB
*****
“I use to backpack in the California High Sierra backcountry every summer from 1969 to 1988. The last time I went was with friends. I had a bad feeling something was watching us the whole time we were up there and I would dread the night fall. It was very quiet all the time. My other friends felt the same way. The day we left I walk at the fastest pace I could for 20 miles sometimes jogging with a 50lb backpack. We were suppose to stay 5 days we left on day 3. I haven't gone backpacking since that time.” CR
