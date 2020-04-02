Bigfoot / Cryptids: The Flesh & Blood vs. Supernatural Paradox

An encounter by a man in Oklahoma causes him to question if Bigfoot is a flesh & blood being or a supernatural entity
"Maud, Oklahoma - 4/15/2010 - I was rabbit hunting between the hours of 2130 CDT to about 2315 CDT on a farm outside of Maud, Oklahoma. It was a clear and cold night with a quarter moon out. I was armed with an a pump-action tactical shotgun and a Kimber 5in. 45. cal. pistol along with about 100 rounds of 45 and 45 shotgun rounds. Both weapons are equipped with high end wight lights.
Upon returning to my home, about 2315 CDT, I walked up on my patio which is about 5 feet off the ground. I saw a large human like figure that was bigger than any man I ever saw. I used the Surefire white light on my shotgun to see better. Due to light fog, I could only see about 25 feet with the light. The creature was out in the open enough to see an outline of the figure. I had seen all my animals act unusual prior, a feeling of being watched at hours of darkness on more then once. The figure was watching me and made eye contact. It was very large and close to 7 to 8 feet tall, was very stocky build, would guess over 400 lbs.
The figure seemed annoyed that I pointed my shotgun at it. It seemed to have no fear of me or my animals. My dog (military trained) cowered down and would not respond to commands. I did contact a "Bigfoot team" that showed up within 72 hours of this. No evidence was found. No footprints, hair, nothing.
I did experience some lapse in memory there after. I am a retired special forces sniper with 10 yrs. experience and 3 tours in Iraq, including the Iraq Invasion with the 3rd Inf. Div. on the frontlines. I have no knowledge after all I seen and done to describe this figure. I do need to be kept out of any public report because of my background and security clearance with the military. I just want answers and will provide full cooperation in person. The biggest thing that bothers me is the lack of fear from the figure and my fear back. I fear very little in life. Just want to get to the bottom of this."
NOTE: Could this have been (what I refer to) an interdimensional Sasquatch? Here are links for those who have not read it - Interdimensional Sasquatch and The Bigfoot Paradox. I've maintained, for over a decade, that Sasquatch and other cryptids may be something other than just a flesh and blood terrestrial beings. There have been countless sightings (including myself) of these creatures as compared to the amount of physical evidence retrieved. This fact has forced me to question the true nature of these beasts. Is Sasquatch a multidimensional entity? Is it possible that Sasquatch has the ability to move in and out of this plane of existence into an alternative universe? Perhaps this creature and other cryptids are simply not an earthbound entity because it is actually extraterrestrial or of alien origin. Or maybe it has traveled back from the future earth and is a creature that will one day inhabit our planet. Then again, is it possible that those alien beings and strange entities that are witnessed everyday in our present world are simply our descendants from the earth's future who are just paying us a visit? Lon
UNEXPLAINED CRYPTID / BIGFOOT / UPRIGHT CANINE / HUMANOID ENCOUNTER OR SIGHTING?