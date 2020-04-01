Bigfoot Aggressively Confronts Wallowa County, Oregon Resident

A Wallowa County, Oregon resident tells a harrowing account of an aggressive Bigfoot that has roamed the area around his trailer home for the past 15 years
I recently received a very interesting telephone call from the witness 'DB' who lives in Oregon.
Back in the summer of 2005, DB and his wife were spending time at their property in Wallowa County, Oregon. They are full-time residents of Portland, but do spend time in their trailer home.
DB had to travel 150 miles for work one day and didn't arrive back to the trailer home until early evening. When he pulled up to the trailer, he noticed that the outdoor furniture was broken and strewn all over the place. As he walked around the trailer he also noticed deep scratch marks on the bottom corner of the trailer home. At first he thought that a cougar may have caused the damage.
He entered the door into the trailer and called out to his wife. There was no answer. He was concerned because she would usually greet him as he arrived home. He slowly walked through the hallway towards the bedroom, continuing to call out her name. As he entered the bedroom, his wife was sitting up on the bed, shaking frantically while pointing a .357 magnum directly at DB. She was also crying and possibly in shock. DB slowly walked around the bed and removed the gun from her hands.
She explained that earlier during the afternoon, she heard loud crashing sounds coming from outside the trailer. As she looked out the window she saw a 8 ft. Bigfoot tossing outdoor furniture about. Apparently, she screamed and ran back to the bedroom and grabbed the handgun. As she stood there hoping that the beast would not break into the trailer, she felt a violent shaking. The Bigfoot had attempted to lift the trailer, which caused the scratch marks. She then cowered onto the bed and sat there waiting for the unknown to occur. She may have been there for several hours.
A few nights later, DB and his wife were in bed when he was suddenly awaken by a rancid odor that he described as smelling like 'raw liver.' There was no sound, so DB got out of bed and looked out the screen window, which was elevated about 6 1/2 ft from the ground outside. As he looked into the darkness, a large round face appeared in front of him, as it moved forward just inches away from the screen. DB immediately yelled out to the beast, when it replied back with a tremendous roar! DB's wife was now awake as DB quickly backed away from the screen. The Bigfoot continued to look at DB with it large brown eyes. DB was so close that he noticed that the beast's irises were a brilliant green. The head and face were round as opposed to conical and covered in draping dark hair. When the Bigfoot roared, the large canine teeth were clearly visible.
After 45 seconds or so, the Bigfoot backed away. DB grabbed his .357 and ran out the door in order to confront the Bigfoot. As he turned the corner, the Bigfoot took off towards the river. DB shot off 3 rounds, but failed to hit the beast. (He said that he wasn't really trying to hurt it. He was afraid that injuring it would cause more trouble).
The next day, DB was telling his neighbor about the incident. The man was well-aware of the Bigfoot's presence as it made itself known to him on a few occasions. As the two men were talking, they heard the neighbor's mule braying from the corral below. They looked in the direction of the ruckus and witnessed the Bigfoot apparently taunting the mule. The neighbor grabbed his shotgun, fired it into the air while the Bigfoot ran off.
This has type of activity has been occurring occasionally since that summer. There is an area where DB is sure that a family group exist. There is also a boneyard from killed deer and sheep nearby, as well as other physical evidence secured by the witness. I am in the process of securing an investigator to go onsite at the location. Lon
