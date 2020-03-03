Yellow-Eyed 'Glimmer Man' Entity Observed by University of Florida Student

A college student and her dog encounter a yellow-eyed entity that was only familiar to her from a science fiction film. 'The Glimmer Man' is seen again! What is this bizarre entity?
"My name is Malory and I would like to share with you a terrifying experience I had back in 2002 while I was in college. Back then I was in my 2nd year at the University of Florida and was living in an apartment with a girlfriend of mine, also a fellow student in the city of Gainesville, Florida. We lived the typical college life. We went to class most of the time, studied, hung out with friends and would attend the occasional party on the weekends. We were two broke college girls, so we didn’t have the funds that a lot of our friends did. So when we had free time we would look for things to do that didn’t cost much. We would go to the movies, bowl, go to flea markets, yard sales and hiking in some of the local parks. This was one of my favorite activities. I love the outdoors and it’s great exercise.
We had a dog named Toby. He was a Golden Retriever and has since passed away. But back then he was a great and loving dog, who loved to hike with me. So we went a lot, probably like 3 times a week. Anyway, our favorite spot to hike was the Gainesville-Hawthorne State Trail. It wasn’t that far away and was like a 16 mile hike if you did the whole thing. We only did that like 3 times. Most of the time we would hike around 5 miles. It’s a beautiful trail with lots of trees covered in Spanish Moss, swamps and wildlife. The trails are paved and there are bridges, observation decks and loads of cool things to see. The woods are very thick and dense, once off trail you can only see about 35 yards into the woods.
Well on this particular day me and Toby were about 4 miles into the trail. It was a weekday around 11:00 am, so there were very few people. At the time of our encounter there was no one around, just me and Toby. As we were walking, I was just looking around as we hiked, you know just looking for wildlife, enjoying the sun and mother nature and all of her beauty. When, all of a sudden Toby froze! He saw something, he just stood there with his ears perked up, his tail was sticking straight out and he was staring into the trees. I assumed he saw some birds or something else in the trees. So I asked him, “What do you see Toby? What is it boy?” He didn’t bark but I could tell something had caught his attention. While he continued to stare, I started looking in the same direction as he was, trying to see what he was looking at. At this point Toby’s demeanor started to change, his tail went from sticking straight out to now lower between his legs. He began to whimper a little and started pulling on the leash like he wanted out of there. I continued to look into the trees trying to spot whatever was scaring him and that’s when I saw it!
It’s very hard to describe, but this thing looked clear but not quite. It was in the shape of a human meaning that it had a head, torso, two arms and two legs but was see through. The thing that stood out the most was the glowing yellow eyes! That was the only thing that wasn’t clear. As crazy as it sounds, this thing looked like the alien in the 'Predator' movies whenever it is cloaking itself! It was standing on a large tree branch hanging on by it’s right arm and was looking directly at me and Toby! It slowly began to crouch down and tried to hide behind the trunk of the tree. Like it noticed us noticing him. I don’t know why I say him? I absolutely have no idea the sex of this strange creature. If that's what you want to call it. It tried to hide, like I said but you could still see portions of it behind the tree. I was frozen, I was mesmerized by this thing. I was just staring at it trying to figure out what it was. I didn’t want to take my eyes off of it in fear that I might lose sight of it. This thing was so damn camouflage. If I looked away, I might not be able to find it again. So I just stared, ignoring Toby and his wimpers. Then it moved, it swung through the trees effortlessly and made almost no sound. It would move to a few trees and then freeze, look back at us, I guess to determine if we were watching it or not. I got the feeling this thing did not want to be seen. It would move, then freeze, crouch down and put itself between us and the tree it was in. It would sit there for a few minutes and then move again. I wanted to follow it, but everything in my body said NO! So I just watched it and it eventually disappeared into the forest.
Toby and I jogged back to the car and I never told anyone about what we saw. To this day I don’t know what we witnessed. Was it an alien? Or was it something else? I don’t know. I was scared the day it happened but at the same time elated! Toby and I went back there numerous times and I’m not going to lie, I hoped to see it again, but never did. I thought that I was the only one who had this type of encounter until I heard you guys covering “The Glimmer Man!” I saw it, I saw “The Glimmer man.” I now tell anyone who will listen, of course some people think I’m crazy, but I don’t care. I feel lucky that I got to have an experience with the paranormal, with the unknown. I think the universe is way more complex than we think and that there are things out there we can’t explain and that’s okay. I like it that way." Mallory
