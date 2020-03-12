Was My Bigfoot Encounter Related to a Government Conspiracy?

My Bigfoot encounter in May 1981 near Sykesville, Maryland may be related to a conspiracy that involved government intervention and possible experimentation
Over the past years and since my appearance on 'Monsters and Mysteries in America' was first aired, I've received many inquiries concerning my encounter on May 9, 1981 near Sykesville, MD. To be honest, I've had a few lingering questions about my sighting as well. In particular, 'What did I actually see?' Was it a Bigfoot...or something else? At the time, I called it a 'Bigfoot' because, frankly, that was the only way I could have described it. It wasn't human and it wasn't an ape. I have tried to comprehend exactly what it was I witnessed.
One of the more consistent questions I have received concerns the quick reaction by officials after my phone call to local police. I feel that this being had been under close surveillance at the time I witnessed it. The only two scenarios that I feel may be plausible are either: 1) there were other witnesses that made reports earlier that day (in nearby Marriottsville, MD) and officials were already looking for it or, 2) this being had escaped from an unknown location.
The Sykesville Police Dept. have no records of what happened that day. No phone logs and no reports. In fact, the local police have no records of the '1973 Sykesville Monster' incidents either. I have made FOIA inquiries to all agencies who I feel where involved. No information has ever been forwarded to me.
In May 2014 I received a phone call from an investigator who lives in Maryland. We set up an interview for that evening.
The first question to me was, 'Have you ever heard of a location in the Sykesville area referred to as 'the monkey house?' Apparently, one of the witnesses from 1973 had made a comment at the time that 'it (the Sykesville Monster) was probably from the monkey house.' None of the witnesses I talked to in 1981, after my encounter, ever mentioned 'the monkey house.'
I then made a few inquiries in reference to 'the monkey house.' According to one source, the original witness may have been referring to a two-story building that once stood near the present-day police & correctional training facility on Slacks Rd., which was located just south of the former sprawling Springfield Hospital Center. This building was officially designated as a laundry facility used by the state hospital. I recall the building and from what I remembered, it had significant security around it. I was told, at the time, that correctional inmates were kept there to launder clothing and linens as part of a work detail. Many locals questioned this explanation because it just didn't seem right. The moniker 'monkey house' may have been used, for the most part, by people who worked at Springfield. The building was eventually razed and replaced by a residential community.
The investigator stated that he was ex-USAF and had worked at a government facility north of Baltimore in Harford County in the early 1980's. I'm not going to name the location, but it does still exist. He was part of a group of ex-military who were employed to perform general work around the facility. On one particularly hot & humid day, he and the crew were working outside of a specific building at this government facility. They had been told that they could walk inside the building if they needed a quick break & a drink of water. He states that he entered the building looking for a water fountain, but couldn't locate one. He walked deeper into the building and soon witnessed a 'large heavy reinforced door' that seemed out of place. The door had been damaged, as if it were rammed by something of significant size and power. By this time, he was approached by a woman in uniform who informed him that he was in a classified area and that he must leave immediately. He explained he was just looking for the water fountain. A security officer was now on the scene and he directed the witness to the water fountain. As they were heading toward the building exit, the witness inquired about the damaged door. The security officer only mentioned that the 'door was damaged by something confined behind it.'
After several years of scrutiny and questions, the investigator believes that the building was used for research and contained unknown bipedal beings that had somehow escaped between 1979-1984. He had received information that 20-34 individuals of both sexes had been in the building at some period. He also mentioned that during this period of time that there had been many Bigfoot sightings at Rocks State Park and Gunpowder Falls State Park, which are located near the government facility.
I had been aware of Bigfoot sightings in these locations over the years, but I don't know if these sightings are related to the aforementioned escapes. Of course, this information is completely anecdotal and based on one witness' account.
So, let's be hypothetical for a second. Is it possible that the being I witnessed near Sykesville, MD in 1981 was an escaped 'experiment?' Was there a facility in the Sykesville area, known to some as the 'monkey house'? Was there another incident, or series of incidents, at another facility in Maryland during the same time period? I'd appreciate some feedback and/or information. Lon Strickler
