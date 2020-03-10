Urban Bigfoot Causes Havoc in Detroit Suburb

An eyewitness talks about her earlier encounter with the 'hairy guy' and the havoc it later caused in a Detroit, Michigan suburb
I recently received a telephone call from a woman who I will refer to as 'AY.' When AY was growing up in the 1970s, she would spend a lot of her time with her aunt's who lived in the northeast suburbs of Detroit. The neighborhood had many acres of woodland, as well as old dilapidated properties that were covered in vegetation.
A few hundred yards behind her aunt's home were old abandoned houses that attracted the attention of many of the kids in the neighborhood. The kids would talk about the 'hairy guy' that spent a lot of time in one of the large abandoned buildings. AY was curious so she accompanied some of the kids into the woods. Sure enough, as they stood near the house, they would occasionally see the 'hairy guy' look out of large broken window on the first floor. They were scared to go in the house and investigate, but they were also fascinated by the 'hairy guy.'
AY described the face as that of a "caveman with a wide flat nose." The hair was black and stringy. There had been talk in the area for many years of a huge hairy creature that would be seen roaming the neighborhood at night, but nobody ever seemed to get a good look at this thing.
In the winter of 2016, AY was living in her aunt's old house, which she moved into after her aunt passed. She was returning home from work when she noticed that several people were gathered around what appeared to be a multi-car accident at the end of the street. There was a lot of ice and snow on the road, so she figured that may have been the reason for the accident. But as she looked closer, the first thing she noticed was that one of the cars was literally upside-down and teetering on the heavy branches of a large oak tree! Another car looked like it had been tossed into the adjacent bushes.
She walked over to the scene and listened to one of the drivers (her neighbor) attempt to explain to the police officer that this "big hairy man walked out in front of me. I scared it and it got real mad. I jumped out the car and ran into the house!" As she watched from the window of her house, the hairy creature picked up the small car and tossed it into the oak tree. Then it push a parked car into a yew bush and then flipped it on its side! The police seemed to think the woman was either impaired or crazy, but AY had thought back to the 'hairy guy' in the woods.
As she walked back to her house, she soon noticed a trail of huge footprints in the snow along the side leading to the woods in back. She took a few photos of the tracks, but she didn't say anything to anyone other than her nephew who told AY that it was a Bigfoot. AY is positive that is was the same creature she saw when she was a girl. Her nephew has been setting trail cams for the past 3 years, but he has been unable to captured any photographic evidence. The abandoned houses in the woods had since been razed.
AY is searching for the footprint photos in her old camera which she promises to forward to me. Lon
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
The SS Ourang Medan Saga
The Actuality of Alien / Human Hybrids
The Mysterious Case of the Toxic Lady
UFOs of the Invisible Kind?
My Star Child
Cops' True Stories Of The Paranormal: Ghost, UFOs, And Other Shivers
The Mammoth Book of Unexplained Phenomena
Angels
The Rise and Fall of the Nephilim: The Untold Story of Fallen Angels, Giants on the Earth, and Their Extraterrestrial Origins
Mysterious North America: Mysteries, Legends, and Unexplained Phenomena across the United States, Mexico, and Canada
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved