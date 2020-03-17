Tall Red-Eyed Winged Humanoid Reported by O'Hare International Security Officer

A security officer at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago reported seeing a tall black red-eyed winged humanoid along the fence that bordered the cargo area and the tarmac
The following account was reported to Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research investigator Manuel Navarette at UFO Clearinghouse:
Date: February 21, 2020
Location: O’Hare International Airport, Chicago, IL
Source: UFOCH Reporting Line
Status: Under Investigation
"I wanted to tell you about something I saw on February 21st at O’Hare International Airport. I work for *Redacted* as a security guard and I was on duty at O’Hare International Airport and was assigned to do routine escorts for trucks that were coming in and out of the airport. Many of these trucks are there to deliver cargo going outbound on planes and are required to have an escort to and from their drop offs. I was doing one such escort on that night at about 2200. I had escorted the truck to the unloading facility at the post office and I was waiting on the truck to be unloaded. I stepped out of my vehicle to have a cigarette and I saw something move out of the corner of my eye near the fence and I decided to go see if it was someone trying to climb the fence. We had a few incidents in the last few weeks of people coming onto airport grounds either to sit and watch the airplanes come and go but we have also had a few incidents of investigators coming onto airport grounds in response to the multiple reports of the Mothman.
We had been told to report these individuals and escort them off the grounds if we ever run into them during our shifts. I assumed it was going to be the same thing as before, we roll up to them and tell them that they were trespassing and then escorting them off the property. We have all had our share of these sort of calls and knew to be firm but professional with them.
I rolled up to the fence and what I saw wasn’t human. It looked like a very tall human but it was solid black with glowing red eyes and it had a pair of wings that were outstretched that must have measured at least ten feet from tip to tip. I got out of my car and shined my flashlight at it. This thing screeched out loud. It almost sounded like the brakes on a train, loud and very high pitched. It then turned its back to me and flew straight up into the sky and took off like a bullet. I could see it as it took off, it’s wings flapping until it faded into the night. I heard it screech again and before I knew it, it was gone and I could not see it anymore. I drove back to where the truck was and I told the people there at the dock and they said that people had seen it at least a few times. I waited until the truck was ready and escorted it back and reported it to my supervisor who told me that it was probably a very large owl. He did tell me to be careful in the future when I am out at night which I thought was odd.
I know what I saw was not an owl and whatever it was, it scared the living piss out of me. I am asking that you please do not mention my employment. I need to keep my job in order to take care of my family and I do not want people saying anything to me about this sighting. I need to make my money and I also do not want to be made fun of my people here at work."
Investigators Notes:
I contacted the witness three times before I was able to secure time with him to speak about this sighting. The witness was very hesitant to talk to the investigator until we assured him that his identity would be protected and his employer would be redacted from the final report.
The witness stated that he saw something and when he came up to the fence line, he exited his car and used his flashlight to shine a beam of light at the entity he saw. When asked what he saw, he stated that the skin of the creature looked like that of a giant bat and was solid black and that the wings were at least 10 feet in width. He stated that the creature turned its back on him and shot up into the air and was gone within a few seconds. When asked if he got a look at the face of the creature, the witness stated that he did not and that the initial encounter did not last more than a few seconds and he was frozen in fear at the sight of the creature. When asked to please explain what he saw in more detail the witness said he could not give any more of a description asides from what he initially gave. When asked about his interaction with the people at the dock, he stated that he never went any farther than what he initially talked to them about and that they stated that the creature had been seen before by various people. He stated that he went back to his car and waited inside with the doors locked until the truck was ready to be escorted back to the gates.
The witness refused to talk about his conversation with his supervisor and then proceeded to cut the interview short. No other information was obtained by the witness.
It is the investigator’s opinion that this sighting did profoundly affect the witness to the point that he refused to talk to the investigator any further. Without any further information from the witness, the investigator has to list this as inconclusive pending any further information from the witness.
NOTE: this is the 2nd report we have received involving security officers. We have been well aware of airport management telling employees not to mention these sightings to investigators. Luckily, at least 2 security personnel have come forward to us. This encounter will be added to the Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map. Lon