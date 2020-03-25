'Slender Man' Entity Roaming Staten Island, NY

The witness suggests that a Slender Man type entity has been seen throughout Staten Island, NY in recent years
“Anything match this description? So, I live in Staten Island, NY and recently people around the island have seen what I can only describe as slender-man's (yes I know he's fake) cousin. I know of 8 people personally who have seen the thing and two of them saw it at the same time and according to all of them it’s very tall, has a face but a very ugly/disfigured one and when anyone sees it or even senses it they freeze in a feeling of pure fear.
Are there any entities/ humanoids that match this description? No hair, it seems to either be naked or wearing tight black clothing because it’s always pretty much a 7ft black silhouette with the only real details able to be made out being its face being contorted/disturbing. Its body shape is like that of slender man but it doesn’t have a suit or anything, but your theory seems cool, enough people seeing it and spreading the word making it manifest. That would explain why others say they see it after hearing the others encounters?" DC
NOTE: This is not the first time I have heard of this entity in Staten Island. Other descriptions seem to suggest that this is a corporeal being and very similar to the 'Slender Man' phenomenon. Is it a thought form or flesh & blood? Lon
“I once heard the hoard of voices thing go through my house. It was around 2006 or 2007 I was laying in bed late at night, couldn't sleep well, but was almost asleep when I heard what sounded like human voices moaning and in agony and despair and what sounded like demons chanting in deep voices that reminded me of the wicked witches' soldiers in the Wizard of Oz. It wasn't very loud though, it was muffled sounding or like it was behind the veil but it started in my bedroom and just drifted through the house like they were "passing through". It sounded like people in Hell to me. And still, to this day I will hear voices in my electric fan sometimes. I run a fan at night because the white noise helps me sleep and sometimes I hear voices and what sounds like a radio playing off key music. I always pray and it goes away after a few minutes. I've had some other very strange occurrences since living here for the past 16 years.” RD
“My ex husband told me when he was a teenager him and his buddies were playing with a ouija board and they had a lot of very strange things happen. Anyway, the parents came home and freaked out because of a bunch of damage had been done, so they kicked all these terrified kids out. On their way home a black cloaked creature was following them and peaking at them from in front of parked cars. My ex also said this creature was only about 3 feet tall and followed them all to another friends home. He ended up getting picked up by his parents. I believe him without a doubt because when our kids wanted to play with a ouija board he flat out refused to let them. Then he told his story.” LG
“My father had a close encounter with his uncle in the Australian outback in the late 1950's, a bright light behind their car that went overhead, then in front of them, and then sped off into the distance at a very fast speed. I have also seen a very strange light moving upwards when I was in Alaska with a friend, and also saw 3 strange lights here in Holland near Leuuwarden, however, I think there were lanterns, but my friend that was with me said, 'No way, they changed direction.' I took photos but it was twilight and you can only see 3 lights.” RM
Facebook event announcement: David Eckhart - Alien Abductee / Experiencer - Arcane Radio
Join me as I welcome alien abductee and experiencer David Eckhart to Arcane Radio. Over a decade ago, David and his family began to endure numerous abductions and close encounters in their home near Pensacola, Florida. The encounters have continued, though the activity has recently picked up in intensity. David's ordeal has been thoroughly documented because of his determination to discover why he was chosen. I have assisted David in his journey since 2010. His story was presented on 'Fact or Faked: The Paranormal Files' which resulted in one of the series highest rated episodes, namely because the team could not debunk David's claims. It's time for the truth to be disclosed LIVE! Please be advised: some of the information may be too intense and graphic for certain individuals. David's story can be found in my book 'Alien Disclosure: Experiencers Expose Reality' - https://www.amazon.com/dp/1093448814 - This should be an interesting & informative show! Join us this Friday, March 27th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com or the direct link at mixlr.com/paranormal-king - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com
