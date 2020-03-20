Sasquatch w/ Glowing Fingers Startles Hunters in Michigan

2 upland game hunters in Michigan were startled when a tall bedded Sasquatch suddenly stands up in the tall grass
“I was hunting pheasant in 1988 in mid-Michigan. Joining me was my cousin and brother-in-law. We had one small section of field left to push and were going to call it a day. My dog hit on a bird about 15 yards from the field edge to the wood line. I gave her some advance commands and she slowly crept up on point. As she came in to jump the bird a deep growl came from the tall grass where she was pointing. It was nothing like any of us had ever heard before or since for that matter.
Instantly my dog backed off point and had her tail between her legs. I remember seeing the grass start to bend at multiple spots, indicating to me that whatever had been bedding the grass was very large. I said to the group “Alright, let’s back off and get the hell out of here.” My brother-in-law, who is a different breed of idiot, said “bullsh*t, I’m going to shoot whatever the hell that is!!" As he had just finished that sentence up stood a Sasquatch. Roughly 8.5’ - 9’ tall. He let out another growl that I have nightmares till this day from. I say he only because of the deep growl, I didn’t see or don’t remember seeing any identifying sex organs. The fingers on this thing seemed to be glowing an amber-orange color. Hair was a grey to reddish brown ends in color. Absolutely frigging huge. We were frozen stiff. Literally could not get a word out of my mouth. It felt like an hour we stood there eye to eye with it. Then it walked into the wood line. The woods in that area were flat and it was a younger forest with not many large girth trees.
After it went into the shadows of the wood line we followed behind to help us verify what the f*ck we just seen. But when we reached the woods the was absolutely nothing to be seen. I mean no sounds of walking no birds, no squirrels, and no Sasquatch anywhere.” MM
-----
“I spent 20 years sleeping outside in the military training, was a contractor in Afghanistan, grew up in a town of 3 thousand in Washington state. I never had anything happen to me. But true, call it bull if you want, but one night last year (in 2017) I woke up at 11:00 PM, fell asleep watching a movie on my PC in bedroom. My wife was watching the news downstairs. My lights were on. I woke up floating in the air not over the bed but over the floor, half over the PC table. For some reason I shouted, 'I am tired of this, I take back my permission.' At that point I was dropped to the floor and partly over my PC missing the bed completely. There was an extra black spot on the ceiling over my feet. I was awake when I was dropped as I remember the falling and hitting the floor, then my wife and 35 year old son came running into the room to see what happened. Yes, I heard them coming and seen the door open. I would not believe it either if it was not me that it happened to. Also I have have large finger bruises with thin scratches from the tips out about 6 inches long on my arms several time.” F
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
The Anguished Man: Painted in Blood
The Great Los Angeles Air Raid of 1942
Tales of Sinister Strangers in the Night
Amazing Tales from the Land of Mothman
A (New) Look At John Titor’s Predictions
**Find the 'Phantoms & Monsters' Archive on Google**
Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel
'Phantoms & Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms & Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved