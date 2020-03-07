Sasquatch Exits UFO / Manta Ray Shaped Bio-Form Craft / Reptilian Abduction

3 bizarre accounts involving alien craft. Though brief in content, each report is very similar to others we have read or heard in the past
“There was a flying saucer dumped a Sasquatch out on our family farm in Alabama in 1978. It terrorized our beef steers we had in a feedlot (was feeding them silage.) 400-500 lbs. They kept breaking out every night. We three, my brother, and dad (and I) had to fix the fence every day and then round them all up. We wound up with like 9 strands with a post ever 5 feet. Then, later on, we heard screams in the timber. The swamp area is not far away. We found footprints and was in the paper. With that, later on, someone saw a huge, hairy thing crossing Hwy 43. Then my father said he saw a blue and red craft hovering over the lake behind his house. Weird.” GG
-----
“In 2005, in Florida, it was around 3:00 am. I tried to wake up my neighbors, but I believe the use of low tone humming noise was used on purpose to keep them asleep. This craft was flashing lights underneath, only 1000 feet above, something like a red manta ray 3 feet, came out from it, like something from the 'Abyss' movie, just floating there, staring at me. The only thing I noticed was the cat was looking at it too, from outside for about 5 minutes. Then it went back up to the ship. I believe it was some bio-form being used to reconnaissance an area? Just as the orange orbs or white orbs are but if you come across red orbs. My advice is do not interact with red orbs because those are extremely aggressive! The orange are, I believe, reconnaissance. The white orbs are known to be friendly! Are they all the same? Not sure but I've seen all three of these orbs!” DV
-----
“About four years ago me and my wife were abducted by 7 to 8 foot tall beings wearing dark hooded robes with green scaley three-fingered claws for hands. It occurred at 11:00 pm while wide awake in Texas, from our home. We both appeared on the craft separated, so my wife was walking around looking for me as they were showing me around their huge ship after working on me. There were also a lot of the little grey beings as well acting more as helpers. To me and my wife it was never a big deal because to us it really was no different than meeting foreigners. I actually asked them if I could stay there and my wife got a little angry at me for that.” WP
