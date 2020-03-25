Red-Eyed Hairless Canine-Like Cryptid Seen in Doylestown, PA

A 2nd bizarre canine-like cryptid is observed by witnesses in Doylestown, PA
Back in January 2020 I received a sighting report of an upright 'wolf' humanoid in Doylestown, PA. Recently, a report from November 2019 was forwarded to me:
"Hi Lon - I hope you’re well and keeping safe.
Was looking through old emails and just read this below. I have what appears to be a similar sighting.
About November of last year (2019), a woman and her son told a neighbor of mine about a creature they encountered:
They were driving on the way home late afternoon / early evening after her son’s practice at Central Bucks East High school. They had just left the high school parking lot and crossed route 202, when the son started yelling for the woman to watch, while looking at the road in front of them.
The mother and son saw an upright 'animal' with backward knees and a face with huge red bulbous eyes, dart across the lane in front of them and leap into the field and disappear. The son thought it was like a dog or an alien. He thought the eyes were huge (it turned and looked at them when it crossed) and had 'shining red eyes.' No hair, but about 4 to 5 feet in height.
I drove there to investigate the next evening with my flashlight and took my dogs along, though I left them in the car. I hoped to find prints on the grass, but it had rained earlier in the day and the grass was tall. The dogs didn’t bark. I didn’t notice any broken grass or prints in the muddy areas.
Just thought I’d add credence to this report. There’s some wooded areas near the Waterwheel Tavern and a very old neighborhood of stone houses." ACR
NOTE: Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research team investigator Butch Witkowski is following up on this report. This report will be added to the PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map. Lon