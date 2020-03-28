Possible Bigfoot Explores Campsite / Circles Tent at Night in Alaska Wilderness

An Alaskan girl is camping with her friend and the friend's father. She hears the heavy steps of a biped circling her tent during the night
"Growing up, I had a childhood friend that lived relatively close by and we were like two peas in a pod. We both were adventurous, believed in the paranormal, enjoyed astronomy and generally just being outside. She was born in Alaska and her dad had lived there for quite awhile so they were always into camping, hiking, fishing, skiing, you name it. It was with my friends family that I got introduced to fishing and did a lot of camping.
This happened during the mid to late nineties and we were maybe around 10-12 years old (it's been awhile so I can't remember exactly).
One camping trip, we went to this lake in the forest that was surrounded by a meadow and feeding the lake was a small stream leading out of the woods. Anyway, we played in the meadow and stream all day while my friends dad fished. The lake wasn't very big and because it had a meadow all around it, he could keep an eye on our whereabouts while he fished. While messing around by the stream, the wooded area gave me weird vibes. I Can't explain it, I just felt really uneasy.
Anyway, the day faded away into early evening and it was time to leave and find a camping spot. My friends dad packed up his fishing gear and we all walked back to the truck on this long, winding path through the woods. Once in the truck, we drove into a more remote area of the forest and made our way up this steep road that was so rough, and at such an incline, that I was convinced that my friend's dad was going to break his truck. He had a four, maybe six cylinder, Toyota pickup that was about as basic as a truck could get. In fact, I'm not even sure if the truck had four wheel drive, but being an Alaskan outdoorsman with years of experience, I trusted him.
We finally made it up to the top which was flat and relatively open with a big area of forest in the opposite direction from the road we drove up. We pitched our tents, got everything set up and my friend and I decided to go explore the area. We were maybe 50 yards from the tent when we heard a big crack as a tree branch snapped in the woods behind us. We got quiet and looked in that direction, but did not see anything. Thinking it was just a deer we brushed it off. As we were walking we heard it again, and whispered to one another about what it could be, but kept going. It stopped briefly and when we were about 200 yards from our camp, we sat on a boulder looking down the steep, wooded hill overlooking the dirt road from where we had come from. Suddenly, we heard another cracking branch from behind. Whatever it was seemed to be following us. Our imaginations going wild, we came up with everything from a serial killer stalking us in the woods to deer to Bigfoot.
When we got back to the campsite, we told her dad what we had heard and how it seemed to be paralleling us. He kind of played it off as a black bear and secured all the food. Later on, my friend confided in me that her dad had gotten out his pistol and would be sleeping with it that night. My friend and I were sharing one tent and he was in his own tent not far from us, so we figured everything would be ok.
I awoke sometime in the middle of the night to hearing something or someone walking outside. As I lay still listening, I could hear it quietly circling the tent. It sounded like it was walking on two legs because it had a distinct rhythm in how it walked. Whatever it was, sounded big as I could hear its weight (if that makes sense) as it put each foot down and walked. I could even hear relatively quiet but deep, heavy breathing at times. As I lay there listening, I could hear it wandering to the other parts of the campsite and then back to our tent, almost as if it was walking in a big, repetitive loop. This went on for who knows how long, it felt like an eternity. Terrified and unable to wake my friend, I lay there and listened until I eventually fell asleep.
The next morning, I told my friend and her dad about it, but I don't know if they believed me or not. Interestingly, absolutely nothing in the camp was disturbed in any way. The ground was not very soft and in some places was covered in grass, so there were no footprints either.
This is something that I have never been able to explain and to this day lingers in the back of my mind when camping. I always wonder what it was that walked around our tent all night." BD
