'Nightcrawler' or First Nations Legendary Creature Encounter in British Columbia

An eyewitness recounts a strange encounter with a tall white being in a British Columbia forest. Is it a legendary creature known by the First Nations people or something else?
"I just saw your post about the drumming ceremony and the Glimmer Man. My friend and I had an encounter with a tall white being in his backyard (5 acre forest) and it still scares me to this day. It was swaying silently back and forth and I felt like I was going to die. I showed someone who is First Nations my experience and my drawing and they told me the name of what they call them. I did some research and it turns out several different First Nations cultures have names for these beings. I strongly believe these people witnessed the same thing especially because it took place during a 'Drumming ceremony.' This is the first time I have read anything that has come close to what me and my friend saw and I strongly believe they saw the same being or a variation of it. Please forward my email address and my experience to the person that gave you this sighting as I would like to speak with them."
Below is an excerpt from witness post at Encounter With Tall Nightcrawler aka 'Sisiutl' - Supernatural Being. Read the post at the link for the entire encounter and explanation.
"Entered my friends backyard 5 acre forest at night close to 1 am and both of us immediately saw something out of place down the path below about 30-40 feet away from us in between the trees that was tall and white. It appeared to be completely white and soft like light, but it did not illuminate the trees or ground around it. There was no face or any facial features we could see, no arms and it was shaped in a upside down V or U. It was making creepy swaying movements with its (whole body) two legs left to right back and forth silently still standing on the forest floor in the exact same spot the whole time we saw it. It was so white that you could see the shadow being cast on while it was swaying. It did not pick up its legs or walk at all. I can only explain it as looking like 7-8 foot really white, soft, shiny separated curtains in the shape of a upside down V or U with bulkiness/shape to the top moving left to right in a specific motion standing on the forest floor in the same area between the trees making absolutely no sound, and there was absolutely no wind. It was beautiful to look at but terrifying at the same time. We watched it in silence as it was swaying and I started to feel impending doom (the sinking feeling in your chest) "set in" and it felt like I was going to die or something bad was going to happen. I told my friend specifically "I don't like this", he agreed, and we immediately left the forest. We went back in the morning and there was nothing out of the ordinary (Spiderweb, Garbage, etc.) in the spot where we saw the Supernatural Being."
