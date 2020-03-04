Humanoids: A Real 'Yoda' Encountered in Georgia

2 teen boys were chasing down rumors of Satan worshipers in rural Georgia, when they encountered something quite unexpected; a real 'Yoda' humanoid!
"Hi. I came across your website and wanted to know if anyone has ever seen a creature which resembles Yoda (from Star Wars). I know it sounds silly but about 20 years ago my friend and I decided to drive out to an area (Highway 27, Hamilton Rd from Columbus, GA towards Hamilton). We were two dumb teenagers at the time who heard a rumor there were Satan worshipers out in the woods. As teenagers do, we decided to investigate it for laughs and have fun scaring ourselves.
We turned down a dirt road and followed it for a while until we wound up driving into a large open grass field. It was very dark out that night and quiet. While we did not see any "satan worshipers," I decided to to try and scare my friend sitting in the passenger seat by placing my car in park in the big open field and I turned off my head lights for only about 10 or 15 seconds which put us in complete darkness. We could not even see each other let alone anything outside the car around us.
I then turned my headlights back on (the car was still running the whole time) and when we looked forward, there standing in front of my car, almost touching the front bumper was a creature to this day we cannot explain.
The creature was about 6 feet tall, had two legs but not human legs. They were bent like an animals hind-legs. From the waste up he literally looked like yoda. Grayish light green in color. Strange long ears. Somewhat flat but scrunched up face. Big round eyes which looked us both in the eyes. The eyes were on the front of the face (not on the side). It was definitely NOT a deer or any other normal animal of the woods. I don't remember seeing arms but it appeared to have two little short skinny arms in the front but I can't be certain. It only stood there for about 5 seconds then turned around and quickly went away into the night.
It didn't have a distinct run or walk or jump. It was somewhere in the middle of run, jump, hop, glide kind of movement when it hurried away. Even that was not a normal movement of any animal or person.
Naturally my friend and I screamed and I threw my car in reverse and raced out of there as fast as I could. We never went back to search for another sighting as one time was good enough for us but I am interested to know if anyone else has experienced the same?" JX
“My brother and I saw a flying humanoid creature gliding above our house towards our front yard right above our tree. Our tree was only about 14 feet high. The body looked muscular almost as a heavy build. The wings were bat shaped. We also noticed the wings had a few tears and the body had short hair, almost a light brown tint. From the height it was flying, it seemed it had to be around 6' to 6'5 feet. The face we couldn't see because it was looking up and forward. My brother and I are not the only ones around the area that have seen the humanoid. Besides this phenomenon, we have also seen paranormal incidents as well as UFO activity. We later found out our property used to be a military base during World War One. I'm not sure if that has to do with anything but of all the things I've seen in including my family and neighbors. It would be unbelievable to most.” GS
“I live in Missouri and I have been seeing a large flying creature and this (Mothman) is the closest thing I have seen to what I've encountered. I haven’t had any car problems but I have had my chickens turn up dead with strange puncture wounds on it. What I've seen is maybe 4 to 5 feet tall and I've seen red eyes on it. I also don’t live near Chicago but from what I've read there has been other sightings near the Ozarks and Branson, all the way down by where I live. What do you guys think? I'm not one to immediately be like, 'Ohhh big ol' bat monster done ate up my chickens' but the only birds I've seen around here big enough for this, don't have forward facing red eyes and don't get that big, to the best of my knowledge.” AB
