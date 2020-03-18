Gliding 'Gnomes' Manifest, Then Vanish

A woman and her husband are outside observing the stars. She then looks across the property and notices '2 small older men,' who she later describes as 'gnomes'
"Just wanted to let you know that in early July 2018 my wife saw some "little people." Now she's never been into anything like this and it scared her. We came in rather late and after bringing stuff in, I looked up and saw a beautiful view of the Milky Way. We live out in the weeds and there's not much light pollution so we have a good view of the night sky after I turned off the porch light.
After viewing the sky she looked a little distance across our storm cellar and froze and said "What is that?" I asked her and she said it looked like two small older men, not exactly walking, kind of a gliding. She said they seemed happy and then they noticed she saw them. Their eyes narrowed and they disappeared. She was really frightened and when I questioned her she was adamant about what she saw. She's never studied fairy mythology and I told her it went along with some of the stuff I've read. I, unfortunately, did NOT see them. Just wanted to pass this along to you. The next day I pulled up fairy pic's on the net and she said the closest resemblance to the pic's is 'Gnomes.' Keep up the good work guys." Respectfully, TR
Lost Time in London
“My name is Toney. My mum and her gran were walking to the shops in Catford in South East London in 1976 (my mum was 7 at the time). On the way to the shops, they swear they saw bright lights in the sky. It was a round-like shape with lots of colored lights on it. They just stopped to watch it, then the lights were gone. They walked to the shops. When they got to the shops, they were all closed.
They made their way back home. When they got home everyone wanted to know where they had been. They were told that they were gone for 4 hours. They left the house at 3:00 PM and got home just after 7:00 PM. The shops were 5 minutes from the house. They told the family about what happened on the way to the shops, that they saw bright lights in the sky, that it was a round-like shape with lots of colored lights on it. The family told them that they should never tell anyone outside of the family. For years, my mom as always wondered what happened to them on that day. Where did she and her gran go for all that time? They just remember seeing the lights which lasted for 10 minutes, then they started walking to the shops." TR
