Bigfoot Confronts King George County, Virginia Resident in Driveway

A Virginia resident's sense of reality dramatically changed when he had a face-to-face encounter with an 8 ft. tall Bigfoot
I recently received a telephone call from 'TA' who was quite disturbed and nervous about reporting an encounter he had the night before.
TA is a property owner in Dahlgren, King George County, Virginia and has lived in the general location all of his life. The property consist of 70+ acres of woodland and field.
During the past few months, he and his family have noticed a variety of noises emanating from the thick woods surrounding the property. TA states that he picks up his wife from work and that they arrive home around 11 pm. Many times they have heard loud 'knocking sounds' as well as retched screams. The screams are terrifying and seem to involve an animal suffering great pain. TA's son has also been complaining that he has heard these screams in the morning while he waits for the school bus.
In recent days, there have been indications that something unknown was lurking in the woods. One evening TA stepped out onto his back deck as he was followed by this 3 Pitbull Terriers. Right away the dogs sensed alarm and all 3 stood silently still while watching the woods. Within seconds they tucked their tails between their legs and scampered back into the house. As TA stood surprised by his dogs' reaction, he heard a loud 'snap' that he said, 'sounded like a small tree was literally broke in half!'
TA believed that there had to be a rational explanation for the sounds. He has never believed in the paranormal or cryptid beings. He has been a hunter most of his life and knows the wildlife in the area. He was skeptical of claims about Bigfoot and other unexplained phenomena. That is until he had his own frightening encounter.
TA was driving home around 11 pm and about to turn onto his driveway from the main road (Kings Hill Rd). As his headlight swept across the tree line that bordered his driveway, he was shocked by a huge pair of wide-set eyes that has a greenish eye shine tint. The height of the eyes was at least 8 ft. from the ground and the form of this anomaly was biped and humanoid. The color of the body was reddish brown. He quickly proceeded up the driveway, parked his car and ran into the house.
The next day, I received TA's phone call. His confusion and distress were quite apparent as we talked. He is facing the reality that these creatures do exist and that at least one has been roaming his property. I assured TA that it was fine to contact and update me if the activity continues. Lon
**********
Facebook event announcement: Todd Neiss - American Primate Conservancy - Arcane Radio
**********
**********
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Legend of the Kentucky Yeahoh
Astor, Florida: Ground Zero for the Paranormal?
Physicists Are Working on a Real Operational Spacetime Wormhole
The “British Bigfoot” and a Controversial Story
Sleep Paralysis, Aliens & the Devil: What’s Going On?
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Case Updates / Discussion - Arcane Radio
Arcane Radio Archives
Arcane Radio on Google Podcasts
'Phantoms and Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms & Monsters' Daily Posts at Flipboard and the 'Phantoms and Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Cryptid / Paranormal Eyewitness Accounts Archive on Flipboard - Make sure to bookmark
Phantoms and Monsters / Arcane Radio on YouTube
One of my recent interviews - Mysteries and Monsters: Episode 53 Lon Strickler with Paul Bestall
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms and Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
Lon Strickler - Fortean Researcher / Author
Phantoms & Monsters Ad Rates
Top Reports at 'Phantoms & Monsters'
8 Ft. Dark Reddish Bigfoot Observed in Pike County, Mississippi
Skunk Ape Sighting Investigated Near Dade City, Florida
Photo: Possible Bigfoot Carrying Deer Carcass in Valley County, Idaho
Photo: Bigfoot Captured on Trail Cam in North Georgia Mountains
Bigfoot Observed While Fishing at Lake Barkley, Kentucky
Bigfoot Observed Near Turkey Run State Park, Indiana
Massive White Bigfoot Chased Vehicle in Rolla, Missouri
Large Dark Winged Being Encountered on I-90 Near Illinois / Wisconsin State Line
Mutilated Bulls Discovered on North Dakota Ranch
The 'Evert Ghost Photo'
**********
Cops' True Stories Of The Paranormal: Ghost, UFOs, And Other Shivers
Strange Secrets: Real Government Files on the Unknown
Life After Death: An Analysis of the Evidence
Paranormal: My Life in Pursuit of the Afterlife
Alternate: The Mandela Effect
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved