Alien Abduction: 32 Years of Constant Fear

A woman has experienced several unexplained encounters over the past 32 years. Her father vanished after he had claimed that he was previously abducted. Now she fears the worst may happen to her.
The following email was forwarded to me by a woman in Vancouver, BC, Canada:
"In October 1988 a friend and I had an astonishing UFO sighting and encounter. We were both in our sophomore year of high school. I will talk about that incident later in my story but first I want to relate other experiences.
Two years later, strange things started to happen to me. On my 18th birthday I went to bed about 11:30 pm. All I remember was laying down. Sometime around 3 am I woke up in the backyard freezing and absolutely terrified. What I don't understand is if I was sleepwalking, why didn't my parents wake up? I know my mom should have because she has always been a very light sleeper. After the incident I couldn't sleep at all for the next 3 nights.
In November 1994 I was living alone in a house that a friend's grandmother had rented to me. One night I was laying on the couch watching television. After the program I rolled over and went to sleep. Not long after I was awaken by very intense bright white lights. At first I thought someone had pulled into my driveway and I started to get up to see who it was. I thought it might have been a friend of mine who lived right up the road, because he had come to the house that late on a number of occasions because he worked the 2nd shift. As I was starting to get out of bed to see who it was an overwhelming terror came over me. I laid back down and pulled the covers over my head. That's all I remember until the next morning when I woke up with my feet on the back of the couch and my head and body on the floor with my shirt on the wrong side out. I had a similar experience in 1996 at a different house in a different part of the country.
Now, it's happened again. Early this morning at around 5 am I woke and swear I saw 3 small figures standing next to the bed. It was pitch black because the power had gone off. I immediately rolled back over and put the covers over my head and thought to myself "I didn't see that. I don't want to see that." After a few minutes and without taking the covers off of my head I reached over on the night stand and got my flashlight, raised up out of bed and simultaneously turn on the flashlight. There was nothing there. I was terrified because it felt like someone was in the bedroom with me even though I could not see anything. Oddly enough as soon as I clicked on the flashlight the power came back on immediately afterwards. I'm not claiming that I have been abducted but if I was I simply don't want to know the details.
I'm overly concerned that these experiences will continue and that I will eventually become aware that an abduction is occurring. I have never received any communication and I cannot find any marks on my body. The only symptoms I have are insomnia for several days and loss of appetite. But I don't get tired or sleepy. I have noticed that some items in the house are moved around and, in fact, a few things have gone missing including a perfume bottle, a hair brush and a blanket.
To be honest with you, my real concern centers around my father and the UFO incident in October 1988. The night I had the sighting and encounter, my father went missing. He has never been seen or heard from again. He had previously claimed that he has been abducted by extraterrestrials and that these beings performed experiments on him. The encounter my friend and I had was very scary and confusing. We have never been able to talk about to each other even though we are still close. I have an awful feeling something may happen to me and that I may actually find out what became of my father. I have seen psychiatrists and psychologists for almost 25 years now. No one has been able to alleviate my fear." Nan