8 Ft Bigfoot Aggressively Reacts to McClellanville, South Carolina Resident

A McClellanville, South Carolina resident encountered two Bigfoot in the woods behind his house. One of the creatures took an aggressive posture during the incident
I received the following account:
"Hello - I got your email off the internet. We live in McClellanville, South Carolina near the high school. My wife and I were out back last evening moving lawn chairs and a table into the garage. There was enough light to see into the woods. It was raining steady when I heard a few grunt sounds coming from the woods. I looked out the door and saw two hairy forms quickly walking through the trees about 100 foot away. As I caught a glimpse of them the biggest one turned, stopped walking and stared at me. That's when I realized it was a Bigfoot. For a few seconds it just stood there looking at me. The other Bigfoot kept walking. Then it shook it's head and let out a grunt and took a few steps in my direction. I slammed the garage door shut and locked it behind me. My wife didn't see them and wondered why I was acting like I was. She still doesn't believe what I saw.
The big one was very tall, I'd say over 8 foot and huge. It was covered in ruddy brown hair and dark colored face. The other one was a few foot shorter. I don't think I'd ever been so scared. I've never seen anything like that in these woods or anywhere in this area. We've lived here for 27 years and I know the outdoors well.
I went back out this morning, but there were no footprints even though it's muddy back there. All this rain may have covered up any tracks.
We had something bust a garage window a few months ago but I had no idea who or what did it. Now I believe it was one those Bigfoot.
Thanks for reading my email." RS
NOTE: I called the witness after receiving the email. He had contacted a local Bigfoot group who was going to investigate. He didn't have any additional information to add to his original account. Lon
-----
“I live in by the largest U.S naval Base on Earth and one of the largest shipyards. One night while driving down the interstate I noticed driving parallel to the direction I was driving. was a spacecraft. Just like out of a Sci-Fi series, Andromeda, Star wars, Star Trek. Undoubtedly. It was at a height parallel with the Norfolk skyline. I'm actually scared to write this but whatever… it was headed towards the Chesapeake Bay and when I noticed it it was beside Harbor Park baseball park. It was cruising extremely slow with a helicopter behind it. American. Two propellers like a supply helicopter. The supply helicopter kept a very safe distance And remained the exact speed of the ship. There were lights on the spaceship but they were not bright. It was so close I could see many details even though it was dark. Oddly enough but not surprising this was the first time I noticed all the spotlights off at the naval shipyard. Harbor Park as well.” JB
Facebook event announcement: David Weatherly - 'Monsters of the Last Frontier' - Arcane Radio
Click Here For
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Skinwalker Chronicles
Hyena Sighting - Adirondack Park, NY
Ancient Observations: On the Trail of the Medieval Orang Pendek
Nurse warns of key coronavirus symptom she’s seen in all patients
JFK, The Warren Commission and More
**Find the 'Phantoms & Monsters' Archive on Google**
Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel
'Phantoms & Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms & Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
Hey folks. You can REALLY help 'Phantoms & Monsters' by sharing the blog post links on social media. Thanks!
----------
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved