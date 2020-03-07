7 Ft. Tall Humanoid Observed in Vermilion, Ohio

A teen in Vermilion, Ohio encounters a tall humanoid figure while walking home at night. It seems to be very similar to the sightings from Mount Vernon, Ohio in 2018
I received a report of a humanoid in Vermilion, Ohio. The description was very similar to the reports I received in 2018 from Mount Vernon, Ohio:
I seen this exact creature in Vermilion, Ohio mid 2010-2012. I was at a friend's house around 4 am and was walking home. I saw a cop sitting at my local Drug Mart and it being past curfew, and since I was around 15 yrs old, I walked under the bridge onto a trail by our YMCA. I did this in order to walk through the woods and pass the cop so I could make it home. I was texting my friend while walking.
I had heard rocks being shuffled on the train tracks above, so I looked up and as my eyes were adjusting to the darkness I saw this creature. It had cleared two 10 ft ditches running bipedally up a hill onto an abandoned gravel clearing. It was no more than 60 ft in front of me. It covered the distance within 4-5 seconds, cleared the 2 ditches up the hill through the gravel and disappeared into the woods without making a sound. After it entered the treeline I turned on my phone flashlight while walking up to the edge of the woods. It had completely disappeared. I describe it as 7-8 ft tall, hairless, skinny appendages, oversized feet and hands, inhumanly fast, oval head.
I had to continue through the woods for about 5 more minutes, completely terrified with every hair on my body standing up like needles. I got chills reading that someone experienced the exact same creature I did. It thankfully didn't stop to look at me like in the Mount Vernon State Highway 13 sighting. I couldn't see any facial features as my eyes were readjusting to the darkness from my phone light. But nevertheless, it was the most frightening encounter I have ever had. DG
NOTE: Below are the previous reports I received from the Mount vernon, Ohio area. Lon
-----
This is a 3rd report of a humanoid sighting in the Mount Vernon, Ohio area. The eyewitness' daughter contacted me:
Hi, I am reaching out not as a hoax but to let you know that I received a phone call from my mom in Mount Vernon, Ohio recently telling me that she saw a figure of what appeared to be an alien come in one side of her basement and go out the other end of the basement. She describes this thing as being tall with long arms, and she didn’t see his face as she watched him from a side view but she did say that his head looked just like the one in this picture I’ve attached (from my last report and above). I wish to have her identity anonymous please if she is not contacted. I thought you might be interested to know that there has been another sighting in this area. My mom said that she wasn’t scared nor did she feel any danger by this presence and that it just came in and left. Thank you....
NOTE: I am attempting to gather more information from this sighting. Lon
2nd Humanoid Sighting in Mount Vernon, Ohio
Mount Vernon, Ohio: As I was driving home on 31 July 2018 at 01:43 on Ohio state route 13 north of Mount Vernon, OH a 7-8ft tall, skinny, humanoid like creature ran across the road out of a corn field across into a soybean field (from a east to west direction). I noticed the creature in my headlights from 50-75 ft away as I was traveling at a rate of 55-60mph. As it came out of the cornfield I immediately let off the accelerator. At first thinking it was a deer but then seen the creature walked upright. It was 7-8 ft in height, tall slender body, arms and legs small in diameter, hands and feet looked over-sized for its body proportion, small neck with oval elongated head, being dark tan to light brown skin tone and had no body hair. The creature slightly turned its head towards my vehicles headlights and I seen the creatures black eyes and small mouth just open slightly as it continued to run across the road. It barely took 2-3 steps and it was across the road at a tremendous rate of speed. I was in total shock and thought I should check it out at first but then thought for a second and being uncertain of what I may have just seen I had better get out of the area. I lost sight of the entity due to darkness. I am a 24 year USAF retired aircrew veteran with a top secret security clearance. Not to be totally bliss but would someone please advise me on what I seen because it still and truly and frightened me. - MUFON
NOTE: This is the 1st reported sighting in the Mount Vernon, Ohio area - Alien Humanoid Sounded Like a Velociraptor
Facebook event announcement: Diane Tessman - Experiencer, Ufologist and Author - Arcane Radio
Please note: Amazon Associates has recently changed their policy concerning the use of product links. I am no longer allowed to use product links in the email newsletter, which will make it increasingly harder to monetize Phantoms & Monsters. I don't know how much this is going to affect the bottomline, but it may be significant. I'm counting on the readers for their continued support. Thanks...Lon
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Personal Conflict With A Reptilian
The Gundiah-Mackay Alien Abduction
The U.K.’s Wild People and Bigfoot: What Are They?
A Strange Case of Shape-Shifting?
The Victorians’ Morbid Obsession with Death
Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel
'Phantoms & Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms & Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved