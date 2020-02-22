Westport 'Goatman': The Willie Aames Encounters

There are signs that someone or something is getting into the house. Soon after, a 'Goatman' is seen in the yard. Later, the beast is observed entering the young son's room. Was witchcraft responsible?
Willie Aames, star of “Charles In Charge” and over 50 other TV shows and movies, he had gotten a part on a long-running soap called “The Edge of Night”. This was sometime in 1983. He and his family decided to move from California to the east coast, where it was filmed. They found an inexpensive small beach-side cottage in Westport, Connecticut. It had a balcony overlooking the water, with woods in the backyard. Vicki Weatherman, his then wife, and his 3 year old son, Christopher, all settled into the home. Their son's room had a closet with some of the previous owner's things in it, so they left it alone. Right away, they started noticing things missing. Willie's keys went missing mysteriously. Two days later, he found them at the base of the backyard fence, as if somebody stood at the backstep and threw them there. A couple days later, Vicki's purse disappeared and they found it in the closet in their son's room. Also, they noticed that the closet door would never stay closed. No matter how many times they closed it, it was always open in the morning.
One night, during this time, he found himself waking up in the middle of the night to the sound of his son crying. When he tried to move, he found himself paralysed. He felt an incredible sense of panic and dread come over him. He eventually managed to crawl out of bed and to the door where, he looked down the hallway to his child's room. This is when he observed something leaning out of his son's room. It came out and stood in the hallway, blocking the light from the living room. It opened its eyes and stared at Willie who in turn stared back at it. Willie claims that he was petrified. It was the same horned creature he saw a few weeks earlier in the backyard and it was now standing in his home, right outside his child's bedroom. It turned and bolted into his son's room. Willie managed to crawl to his son's room and looked in but nothing was there. He noticed that the closet door was open again and this is when he began to suspect that the creature, whatever it was, was using that closet. He placed a chair in front of it. The next day, it was decided that they would move back to California. Willie decided to commute for the remainder of the year. The show finished its run for good in 1984. Since then, Willie has looked into folklore and demonology in an attempt to figure out what he saw. He got the sense that it was “of the earth” and believes that it might be a Tulpa as that area of Connecticut was famous for witchcraft and conjurings.
Curiously, not long after this, Willie's life seemed to spiral out of control. His battles with drugs and alcohol around this time are well documented. While he does not attribute his downward spiral to his encounter with the creature, it is interesting to think that it might have played a part in it. Willie claims that it was “poor life decisions” that brought him to where he was. At age 47, he turned things around by finding religion, getting sober and taking on a healthier lifestyle.
Sources:
-TV Show 'Famously Afraid' aka 'Haunted Encounters' - Season 1, Episode 5 - December 3, 2019
-today.com/news/willie-aames-wards-demons-armed-robber-wbna22681734 (“Willie Aames wards off demons, armed robber” - Today Show)
-kansascitymag.com › a-picture-of-perserverance (“A Picture of Perserverance” - Kansas City Magazine)
**********
**********
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Is There A Bigfoot Conspiracy?
Spaceman in the Pentagon
Men in Black in Black Helicopters
Strange Tailless Mystery Creature Filmed in Vancouver Backyard
The Tomb of Romulus, Founder and First King of Rome, May Have Been Found
Jack Cary - Crypto Researcher / Investigator - Arcane Radio
Arcane Radio Archives
Arcane Radio on Google Podcasts
'Phantoms & Monsters' Mobile Archive at News360 - Updated daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms and Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms & Monsters' Daily Posts at Flipboard and the 'Phantoms and Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Cryptid / Paranormal Eyewitness Accounts Archive on Flipboard - Make sure to bookmark
Phantoms and Monsters / Arcane Radio on YouTube
One of my recent interviews - Vegas Supernatural hosted by Shawn Whittington - KCOR Radio
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms and Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
Todd Sees Investigation
Lon Strickler - Fortean Researcher / Author
Phantoms & Monsters Ad Rates
Top Reports at 'Phantoms & Monsters'
8 Ft. Dark Reddish Bigfoot Observed in Pike County, Mississippi
Skunk Ape Sighting Investigated Near Dade City, Florida
Photo: Possible Bigfoot Carrying Deer Carcass in Valley County, Idaho
Photo: Bigfoot Captured on Trail Cam in North Georgia Mountains
Bigfoot Observed Near Turkey Run State Park, Indiana
Massive White Bigfoot Chased Vehicle in Rolla, Missouri
Large Dark Winged Being Encountered on I-90 Near Illinois / Wisconsin State Line
The 'Evert Ghost Photo'
Possible Wendigo in Red River Gorge, Kentucky
White Upright Canine Observed in Cambria County, PA
**********
Goatman: Flesh or Folklore?
The Messengers: Owls, Synchronicity and the UFO Abductee
Stories from the Messengers: Owls, UFOs and a Deeper Reality
Real Monsters: Bigfoot, Goatman, Aliens, Humanoids and UFOs
The Goatman
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
**********
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved