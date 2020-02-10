Upright Cryptid Canine Stalks Southwest Florida Neighborhood

A bizarre night in southwest Florida begins a series of frightening incidents with a large unknown upright canine. The witness thought that it may be a 'werewolf.' Read the account and tell me what you think:
Lon,
I want to tell you was a series of incidents with my siblings and I. We had a house in southwest Florida, back in the early to mid 80's. For over a week our neighborhood had a series of, what I believe were, werewolf stalkings.
It was June I think and around 9 PM, I was out back on the patio. At that time no one had fences around their property, because all of us knew the others families around the area. The only exception was the family across the street from us - they had a 7 ft tall cinder block wall behind their house. They had a large wooded piece of property and kept equipment out there. The dad was in construction and the wall enclosed 3 sides of the property. It was hot out and a slight breeze, no clouds and starry.
As I sat there you could hear the dogs in the neighborhood begin to bark - then everything got quiet. A lone howl started, so I howled back. I do this rather well. I'd watch National Geographic and would mimic wolf cries. Anyway this went on for about five minutes, each time the howl from the other end got closer. Down the road are train tracks that run north to south. The sound seemed to come from that direction. I started to get spooked as the howling stopped. Our yard had bushes and a tree on the side where the sound came from. The hair on my arms and neck started to stand up so I felt like I should go in. As I stood I heard movement by the bushes, I glanced over and saw something move. I didn't wait to see what it was so I booked it into the house and I stood by the door which had glass panes in it. I watched as something very large and dark moved about the bushes. It moved away and I could no longer see it from my vantage point. I went to the front porch to look out the windows hoping to get a look at whatever was there but it never came out that way. So I went to bed and to read for a while to calm down.
About less that an hour later my brother came home, he came to my room and as white as paper. He was shaking all over - his eyes the size of saucers. I asked him if he was okay? Now my brother is the sort that has an explanation for anything unusual, and he's a big guy, so for him to be in this state was not normal. He said I need you to come with me right now, I'll explain when we get in the truck. I was still dressed, so I got up and went with him. When we got outside I asked what's going on. He told me there was something in the road by the tracks he needed to show me first. I was not happy about that as I just had my own experience with something from that way. As we got there it looked as if something had exploded all over the road. There was blood everywhere. I was as if a person was mowed down in that spot, but there was no body parts anywhere. My brother related then what he had seen coming down the road.
"I was coming home and as I got closer to the tracks, there was this huge thing lying in the road. I thought it must have been a Mastiff or Great Dane in the road. But as I pulled up to it it didn't look like any dog I'd ever seen. It was hairy, it's head and nose was twice the size of a dog - the body wasn't a dog, just dog-like, but much, much bigger. It was all over the place, there was an arm on the road! Not a dog arm - a human arm!" There was no trace of anything when we got there and it was only minutes to drive to the location. I said that we need to get the hell out of there now! So we went back home. I told him what I experienced just before he got home.
A couple of days later my sister came to me and said she has been seeing a large dog prowling around at night. It was huge and she had seen it across the street, as she sat on the porch. I told her what my brother and I saw and not to be outside alone until we could find out what it was. We got together and decided to stake out the yard over the next night. Sure enough it was back in the neighbors yard. This thing was about the size of a Shetland pony, black in color. We had flashlights and turned them on. It took off to the back wall behind the house. Their small dog was going off like crazy. We watched this 'dog-thing' scale the wall. The neighbor came out to see what was going on, and we shouted there was something in his yard. He went back in and grabbed his pistol and went around back, but by that time it was gone. M
NOTE: I had talked to the witness a few times after I had received this account. This was a residential location west of Sarasota, Florida. Apparently, whatever this upright canine was, it had appeared sporadically for the next few years. It always showed up on very warm nights in the summer, howling a distant warning before coming into the neighborhood. Lon
