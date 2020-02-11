The Case of a Real 'Time Traveler?'

Can a rift between time and space literally open, then transport a living being into another reality? I received an interesting account that occurred in the vicinity of Baltimore, Maryland in June 1992. The information was forwarded by a now-retired attorney who continues to live in the area. At the time of the incident, he (who I will refer to as MB) had a private practice with several offices in the Baltimore / Washington DC metro area. He also provided pro bono legal services for the State of Maryland, particularly representing clients with mental disabilities. Since receiving the first email, I had 2 more conversations with MB, which were recorded with his permission. I am going to write his allegory as it was given to me. The resulting statement was approved by MB. Many of the specific and personal details will not be included for MB's confidentiality and privacy:
Statement - MB - Baltimore, MD - 4/5/2013
* In June 1992, I was assigned a pro bono case / client who was being housed, by court order, in one of the State Hospitals located in the metro Baltimore area.
* I interviewed the client at the State Hospital facility. I informed him that he was facing a weapon possession charge (a vintage Marlin Derringer handgun and ammunition were found in his pants pocket) and other local vagrancy violations.
* The client told me that he went by the name Morris Winthrop. He stated that he was from New Jersey and lived most of his life in New York City. The file showed that there was no record of him residing in the State of Maryland.
* When arrested, Morris wore a high collar white shirt and a brown frock coat and pants. I examined the clothes. Later I would discover that these were very similar to Victorian era men's clothing from the 1870-1880s. He also possessed a silver metal case, similar to a cigarette case. Inside the case was a square piece of black colored material that resembled hard plastic. He was allowed to retain this object while at the facility.
* Morris looked to be in his early 30s, though there was no hair or stubble on his face,just thin eyebrows. He had wispy blond hair and a very pale complexion. The eyes were very deep blue, almost violet in color.
* During the interview, he would look directly at me and smile. He answered few questions other than his name, that he was living in New York City and that he didn't know how he arrived in Baltimore.
* The physician at the hospital stated that he may be suffering from shock and that there may be some memory loss. I didn't get that impression while in Morris' presence. It seemed to me that he knew exactly what was transpiring. To this day, I still do not know why I felt that way.
* At the end of the interview, I told him that he was being held at the facility under court order and that I would seek a hearing date. Morris' reply to me was 'thank you for your service. I will contact you, I promise.'
* The next day I was contacted by the Baltimore County State Attorney's office and informed that my services were no longer needed in this case. No further information was provided.
* I contacted the physician who was treating Morris. He stated that Morris was no longer at the facility. I asked where he was taken and told that I would need to contact the State Attorney's office.
* For almost 2 years, no official information was available in regards to Morris.
* In 1994 I was approached by an attendant who had worked at the State Hospital during Morris' brief stay. I was told that Morris had suddenly disappeared from the ward after his late meal. There was a thorough search conducted without results. Morris' clothes were retained by the State Attorney's office. All other items, including the silver metal case, were missing. I have never found out where the weapon was stored, though I assume it is at State Police headquarters.
* At that time, I conducted a private search for Morris Winthrop. I hired a private investigator who found very little information other than that a single 32-year-old man named Morris Winthrop had resided in New York City in 1877, until he went missing without a trace. All his property (in Manhattan) had been left behind. The police found no evidence of foul play.
* After 19 years, I never found another reference to Morris Winthrop. This has become a bit of an obsession for me. I have hired other private investigators over the years but nothing has been found. If Morris was a 'time traveler,' I wonder if he'll contact me as promised? MB
NOTE: Like I stated before, this is the final statement approved by MB. Could this be a case of 'time travel?' I would have preferred more information but MB is quite wary of how others would interpret his quest into Morris' identity and deposition. He asked me not to conduct a private inquiry. It seems his long-term investigation has ruffled the feathers of a few local and state officials over the years. My late friend and colleague Rosemary Ellen Guiley was intrigued with the account and later included it in one of her publications. Lon
