Strange Encounter Followed By Possible Alien Abductions

A man in Long Beach, CA was approached by two unusual men while on his boat. After that, he experienced unexplained flashbacks. He believed that he may had been abducted. This is a very bizarre account:
"Sir - I have an odd story that I, until recently, did not talk about. In May 2011 I lived alone in Long Beach, CA. in an area known as Alamitos Bay. My boat was docked near N. Marina Dr. across from the San Gabriel River. I was cleaning up from an outing the night before. It was about 9 pm when I took a break to watch the game on TV.
As I sat on the deck, I noticed 2 individuals walking on the dock in my direction. As they approached the back of my boat I could see that both men were dressed in black attire that reminded me of Ninja bodysuits. Both men had very short blond hair and sunglasses, even though it was dark. Their faces were dark tan and smooth looking. They looked very odd. Both carried something that reminded me of clip boards, but they looked to be "drawing' on it with their index finger. They stood on the dock staring at me and drawing on the boards.
After a few minutes one of the men asked me if I had seen anything 'unusual' in the past several nights. I answered 'no, I rarely spend time on the boat at night.' The other man was intensely staring at me while I talked to the other. It was really starting to bug me. I was asked if I live in the area and if I spent time at Seal Beach. I answered 'no' to both questions. After a few more minutes they abruptly turned and walked back toward the parking lot. I watched them walk away. They did not stop to talk to anyone else. I lost sight of them as they walked through the parking lot towards N. Marina Dr.
A few hours later, I wasn't sleeping well and decided to get up and head home. I arrived home about 1:15 am. When I opened the door, my dog Huck was not there to greet me. That was very unusual. I walked through the house calling for him but didn't get a response. I walked up the stairs and into the bedroom. I heard him whining from under the bed. I tried to coax him out but he refused to move. He appeared to be afraid of me. I took a quick shower and went to bed. Huck stayed under the bed.
I was off work the next day (which was a Sunday) so I slept late. I woke and got up about 10 am. I later walked downstairs and Huck was in the kitchen staring at the back door. I fix myself coffee as Huck laid down by the door and never moved. In fact, he laid by the back door all day. He didn't get up to drink or eat. I was starting to worry.
The next day, I woke at 6:30 am and got ready for work. While shaving I had a flashback of being carried away by an unknown force. Then I started to visualize triangular shaped faces. I was shaking and felt very cold and numb. I finished getting ready and went to work. While driving to the job I realized that I had not seen Huck. All day I had flashbacks of being carried away from my bed by unknown individuals with triangular shaped faces.
I arrived home about 6:45 pm. The first thing I did was look for Huck. He was gone and I never did find him. I have no idea what became of him. Occasionally I would get the same flashbacks, usually after I woke.
In June 2013 I moved to Reno, Nevada. I still have flashbacks, but now I have the flashbacks in my dreams and the nights go by quickly. Many mornings I feel as if I never got any sleep at all. I see Huck in my dreams as well. I'm beginning to believe that I am experiencing multiple abductions. I have checked my body for marks or other clues, but cannot find anything.
Yesterday morning I was in the kitchen and noticed a well-used red rubber chew toy. It was Huck's toy." - T
