Real Creepy Tales: The Amulet / The Headless Man

When I was nine or ten years old, my mother and her husband bought a huge house near Anderson, Indiana. It was built in the 1870's on an area said to be sacred to the Native Americans who had formerly lived there. It had a pool, tennis court and a small grove of trees, but it had been vacant for several years and was in need of repair.
Through research, I discovered that the house had been owned by a very old women and her husband. Previous to them, it was owned by the woman's family who had been wealthy. The woman had died in the house in the large master bedroom and her husband had died in an unknown accident. There were old servant quarters which was now an apartment and had been occupied by a man by the name of Sam. He informed us that the couple was buried in the grove because they loved it there while they were alive.
After we moved in, my mom and I would sit in the sun room. At times, we would smell the strong scent of sickening perfume. We looked all around but couldn't tell where it was coming from. A few weeks later, I began to notice more strange activity.
My room was on the end of a long hallway in which you had to cross through another room to get to. The rooms were separated by large French doors. My bed was facing towards the door so I could look into the other room. At night, I would hear heavy footsteps walking up and down the stairs and through the hallway. One night, I heard the footsteps coming in my direction from the other room and suddenly stopped. I could hear a faint and steady breathing noise. I just hide under my covers and cried myself to sleep. I told my mother but she simply told me I was imaging it, even though she later admitted that she had heard footsteps.
A year or so later, I was on summer vacation. My mother would leave me home alone sometimes so she could go and run errands. Occasionally, I witnessed black shadows out of the corner of my eye when I was watching TV in the living room, but when I would turn to look it would be gone. Once, when I was completely alone in the house, I heard something moving around upstairs. I muted the TV and heard a loud heavy thumping and then footsteps moving quickly back and forth through the hallway and the master bedroom.
Later, just before my mother and her husband divorced and we moved out, I had a few friends over. We went into the basement which had an old coal furnace and several other large rooms. My friends and I were pretty curious about the coal furnace, so we opened it up and found a bunch of old newspapers, chicken bones and a vintage amulet. It was obvious that it was made of sterling silver and had a large amethyst mounted on it. I removed it from the furnace, cleaned it up, took it to my room and laid it on my nightstand. Later, I told my mother what I had found and she said that I could keep it.
That night, I again heard footsteps coming into my room. But this time, there was distinct crying and sobbing sounds. I was terrified and covered my head with the quilt. After a few minutes, the crying stopped and I pull back the covers. Then I noticed that the amulet was gone. I looked all over, but never found it.
Several years later, I was working on a school project that involved local history. My mother and I still lived in the same area though we now lived in a new smaller house. I was in the library looking through old photographs when I stumbled onto several old postmortem images. Immediately, I recognized the name of the woman who had lived in the old house previous to us who was buried in the grove. The photo was of her during the wake and around her neck was the exact amulet I had found in the furnace.
I never have understood how the amulet got into the furnace, but, I'm willing to bet it's around her neck. M
-----
Hi Lon. The year was 1978, late October. I was 12 years old. Three kids and myself (two of them younger than me - one was a year older) were walking down a trail, alongside a bean field, near our neighborhood. We were looking for used shotgun shells, as we would collect them as kids, so we were looking at the ground most of the time as we were walking along. We were getting close to the line of woods that surrounded the bean field. I heard one of the other kids let out a scream and take off running right past me as fast as he could. I had my back turned to whatever he was running from. As I turned around to see what he was so scared of, the other two kids raced by me yelling for me to run! They were crying and had the look of fear on their faces!
Standing about 25 to 30 feet away from me, was a 'headless man' (or person). This "person" or figure was about 6'3 or so and was wearing a belt of bullets. The type of bullet belt that crosses over your shoulder - kind of like the ones from the old movie 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.' The figure had some type of uniform on - it looked like an old civil war uniform; a blue jacket and a white collar around his neck - and again, he had NO HEAD! The figure wore black boots up to his knees. I didn't see a gun or a weapon of any kind. I froze for about 5 seconds as I was looking at this figure, right before I turned to run from this thing. The figure raised its hand and pointed a finger at me. As I looked very close at this figure's hand, I noticed it was snow white on color! The color was so white - like he dipped his hand in a bucket of flour.
I took off running into the woods and met another one of the kids, who was hiding from this figure. We sat there and watched as this figure walked down along the trail next to the bean field. It walked into the woods, across from where we were hiding, never to be seen again. I ran home and told my Dad what I had seen. We went back and found footprints in the dirt where we had seen the figure walk. This area was the woods where I grew up and I loved being out there - I still go back to this day to walk around. We would ride dirt bikes and play games in these woods and older kids would have parties, campfires and other stuff. I never saw anything like that again, but I didn't go back again that fall. This is a true story and I don't know what we saw. Maybe someone was playing a trick on us - but if so, they went into a great amount of detail to do it. MW
**********
Facebook event announcement: Shannon Legro - Investigator, Radio Host and Author - Arcane Radio
**********
**********
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
The Beast of the Land Between the Lakes
The 'Thing' at the 'Land Between the Lakes'
Strange Creature on South Carolina Beach May Have Escaped From Mysterious Island
The (Alleged) Time-Traveling Woman and Her Cell-Phone: 10 Years Later
What is an Angel?
Ken Gerhard - Cryptozoologist - ‘The Essential Guide to Bigfoot’ - Arcane Radio
Arcane Radio Archives
Arcane Radio on Google Podcasts
'Phantoms & Monsters' Mobile Archive at News360 - Updated daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms and Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms & Monsters' Daily Posts at Flipboard and the 'Phantoms and Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Phantoms and Monsters / Arcane Radio on YouTube
One of my recent interviews - Vegas Supernatural hosted by Shawn Whittington - KCOR Radio
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms and Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
Todd Sees Investigation
Lon Strickler - Fortean Researcher / Author
Phantoms & Monsters Ad Rates
Top Reports at 'Phantoms & Monsters'
8 Ft. Dark Reddish Bigfoot Observed in Pike County, Mississippi
Skunk Ape Sighting Investigated Near Dade City, Florida
Photo: Possible Bigfoot Carrying Deer Carcass in Valley County, Idaho
Photo: Bigfoot Captured on Trail Cam in North Georgia Mountains
Bigfoot Observed Near Turkey Run State Park, Indiana
Massive White Bigfoot Chased Vehicle in Rolla, Missouri
Large Dark Winged Being Encountered on I-90 Near Illinois / Wisconsin State Line
The 'Evert Ghost Photo'
Possible Wendigo in Red River Gorge, Kentucky
White Upright Canine Observed in Cambria County, PA
**********
Don't Look Behind You: Following Ghost Roads Into the Unknown
Eerie Erie: Tales of the Unexplained from Northwest Pennsylvania
Silent Invasion: The Pennsylvania UFO-Bigfoot Casebook
Astonishing Encounters: Pennsylvania's Unknown Creatures, Casebook 3
Phantoms & Monsters: Unexplained Encounters
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
**********
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved